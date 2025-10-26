Baller League UK returns to the Copper Box Arena in London for its second season.

Ad

The six-a-side tournament pits 12 teams of ex-professionals, semi-pros, and more than a few wildcards, which are backed by former footballers, celebrities, and social media personalities, against each other over an 11-week campaign.

A place in the Final 4 and a shot at the title on the line but entertainment is the indoor futsal-style league's priority and there are plenty of crazy rules thrown in to ensure that it sets itself apart from everything else available for UK football fans.

SDS FC, led by YouTuber Sharky, were crowned champions in March after beating MVPs United, backed by Maya Jama and Alisha Lehmann, 4-3 in the final of Season 1 at the O2 Arena.

Both teams are back for the new season, alongside some returning teams, backed by the likes of Ian Wright, John Terry, and Micah Richards, and some new additions – Chloe Kelly’s Clutch FC and Idris Elba’s Rukkas FC.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about Baller League Season 2, including dates, kick-off times and how to watch the games live on TV.

When is the Baller League Season 2?

Baller League Season 2 starts on Monday 27th October and runs for a further 10 weeks.

Matches start at 5:30pm every Monday, with the final fixture kicking off at 10pm.

How to watch Baller League Season 2 on TV and live stream

Unfortunately, Baller League Season 2 UK will not be broadcast on TV but you can watch live on YouTube.

Every match will be shown live on the Baller League UK channel from 5:15pm every Monday.

The inaugural season of the 6-a-side competition was broadcast on Sky Sports but it appears that agreement has not been extended.

YouTube can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones, and consoles.

Where is Baller League Season 2 held in the UK?

Baller League Season 2 will be played at Copper Box Arena in the Olympic Park, Stratford, London.

The Season 1 finals were held at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, but it has not yet been confirmed whether that will again be the case.

What is Baller League?

Baller League is a concept first hosted in Germany by former international stars Mats Hummels and Lukas Podolski.

A number of high-profile names from the world of sport will manage six-a-side football teams made up of former Premier League footballers, rising stars, those released by major clubs, futsal players, celebrities and social media sensations.

KSI is headlining the UK edition of the format. The 12 teams will battle one another throughout the season with the top four to go into a head-to-head knockout-style finale.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.