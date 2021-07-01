Yamaha SR-C20A soundbar review

The Yamaha SR-C20A may be a small soundbar but it delivers good sound quality, has an unassuming design and is quick and easy to set-up.

Consumers are quickly becoming spoilt for choice when it comes to soundbars. With prices starting as low as £30, there really is a device for every budget.

However, the endless options don’t necessarily help when you’re trying to wade through the noise to find a soundbar that fulfils all your TV needs. It also means that brands need new tricks to stand out in the crowded market.

At £229, the Yamaha SR-C20A falls right into that price point where the soundbar feels like a treat or small investment, without feeling excessive. Its small size means it should fit easily into any TV set-up but features a built-in subwoofer, so you don’t lose out on punchy audio.

In need of a small device that doesn’t compromise on sound quality? Here is why we think the Yamaha SR-C20A is the best compact soundbar we have tested.

Yamaha SR-C20A review: summary

The size of the Yamaha SR-C20A may lull you into thinking that it will have an equally small sound, but this would be wrong. The sound is well-rounded, and the standard TV mode is particularly effective at boosting speech without being to the detriment of accompanying music or effects. It does slightly struggles at extremely high volumes, but we can’t see many occasions when you’ll want to go that loud. At £229, the Yamaha SR-C20A is good value for money, offering good sound quality, a sleek but unassuming design and is quick and simple to set up. If you’re looking to invest in your TV set-up without spending the dizzying heights of £800 on the Sonos Arc, the Yamaha SR-C20A is a solid choice.

Price: The Yamaha SR-C20A costs £229 and is available from retailers like Amazon and Currys.

What is Yamaha SR-C20A?

The Yamaha SR-C20A is the brand’s smallest soundbar and is just 60cm long. Released in late 2020, the size makes the soundbar extremely well suited to be added to TVs in smaller rooms or those with limited surface space. It provides a smaller and cheaper alternative to Yamaha’s more substantial set-ups, which come in the form of the YAS-209 and SR-B20A.

What does Yamaha SR-C20A do?

The Yamaha SR-C20A is designed to improve your nights in by giving your TV audio an upgrade. The generic Standard TV mode provides well-rounded sound, but there are also bespoke modes for films and gaming. It comes with an accompanying remote, which allows you to switch between these modes, along with controlling the volume for the soundbar and internal subwoofer.

How much is Yamaha SR-C20A?

The Yamaha SR-C20A costs £229 and is available from retailers like Amazon and Currys.

Is Yamaha SR-C20A good value for money?

The simple answer? Yes. At £229, the Yamaha SR-C20A is on the more affordable end when it comes to soundbars. It doesn’t necessarily have the most sophisticated set-up, but every feature it does offer works well. It offers brilliant sound quality for its size, is easy to set up and is equally easy to use. There are cheaper alternatives, such as the TCL TS6100, available for less than £60, but the extra £150 is worth spending as this Yamaha soundbar offers a much smoother experience and, most importantly, better sound quality. The Yamaha SR-C20A is still a good price, too, so if you can afford to spend that little bit extra, you should.

Yamaha SR-C20A design

At only 60cm long, the Yamaha SR-C20A is almost half the size of some soundbars. Its compact size means that it should fit into any TV set-up without much reorganising and makes it ideal for being used with gaming monitors or in spare rooms.

And while it hasn’t been strictly designed to be portable, the size of the soundbar makes it easy to unplug and move. If you decide it’s better used with another TV once set up, it would be easy enough to move it and set it up again elsewhere.

Style: Available in black only, the Yamaha soundbar is rectangular in shape with rounded edges. It is a classic design that should fit in well with any TV set-up. LED lights are on the front soundbar and allow you to clearly see if the soundbar is muted or in a specific sound mode.

Available in black only, the Yamaha soundbar is rectangular in shape with rounded edges. It is a classic design that should fit in well with any TV set-up. LED lights are on the front soundbar and allow you to clearly see if the soundbar is muted or in a specific sound mode. Robustness: The soundbar is compact and feels well-made. It is solid and not particularly lightweight, but it’s small enough that you can still lift it and rearrange the set-up with no issues.

The soundbar is compact and feels well-made. It is solid and not particularly lightweight, but it’s small enough that you can still lift it and rearrange the set-up with no issues. Size: The small size of the Yamaha SR-C20A is one of its main selling points. It is just 6.4cm tall, 60cm long and 9.4cm deep.

Yamaha SR-C20A sound quality

Despite its small size, the Yamaha SR-C20A delivers some punchy sound. The soundbar has no problem filling a room with well-rounded sound. Where the soundbar excels is in the standard TV mode, where it is effective at boosting speech without being to the detriment of accompanying music or effects.

The Yamaha soundbar also offers bespoke audio modes for films and gaming. We also liked how the subwoofer’s volume could also be adjusted easily via the remote and be done separately from the general volume controls. This gives the user the freedom to find the balance they prefer and what suits their room and TV set-up.

One weakness? It does distort ever so slightly at extremely high volumes, but in a real-life setting, we can’t see many occasions when you’d actually go that loud.

Yamaha SR-C20A set-up: how easy is it to use?

Setting up the Yamaha SR-C20A is quick and easy to do. The small size of the soundbar makes it easy to manoeuvre into position and only needs plugging into the TV’s HDMI port and mains power before being ready to use. An HDMI cable isn’t included in the box, though, so you will need to buy one separately.

Once plugged in, there’s very little set-up needed. The accompanying remote features various inputs, including the TV and Bluetooth to choose from, along with the specialist audio modes. All the buttons are clearly labelled and need little-to-no explanation.

The soundbar is quick to respond, too, when it comes to switching between these sound modes. There is very little delay as the audio balance shifts, and the change is indicated by the LED lights on the front of the soundbar, which are bright enough to be seen in all lightings.

Our verdict: should you buy Yamaha SR-C20A?

The Yamaha SR-C20A is exactly what you expect; a small soundbar that delivers big TV sound at an affordable price. The sound quality is great and surprisingly punchy for a soundbar that is less than 60cm long. Where it excels is the basics. The set-up is quick and simple, and the soundbar is designed to make standard TV sound great. In the TV mode, the audio is balanced nicely to boost speech so that it is loud and clear without diminishing the background noise or sound effects.

And at £229, the Yamaha SR-C20A will be a significant improvement from TV-only audio without hurting your bank balance too badly. If you’ve been looking for a compact soundbar that will fit easily into your TV or gaming set-up, this Yamaha soundbar will do a brilliant job.

Our rating:

Design: 4/5

Sound quality: 4/5

Ease of set-up: 5/5

Value for money: 4/5

Overall: 4/5

Where to buy Yamaha SR-C20A

The Yamaha SR-C20A soundbar is available from Amazon and Currys.

