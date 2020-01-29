You can get the offer for £24 per month, £175 upfront, 5GB data with Vodafone - that works out to £751 over the 24 month contract.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 may be about to be superseded by the new Galaxy 11, but it's still one of the most popular smartphones on sale right now. There's the cheaper S10e, the razor-thin S10 with in-screen fingerprint sensor and the S10 Plus, which has a larger screen.

To get your free Galaxy Watch Active you need to visit the Samsung website after buying one of the selected contracts. Then just fill out the claim form and include proof of purchase.

The Galaxy Watch Active has a heart rate monitor, activity tracker, built-in GPS and it works with the Samsung Health app, meaning you can track your fitness daily.

What Samsung Galaxy deals can I get?

We've selected the best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals on Mobiles.co.uk.

When is the Samsung Galaxy 11 released?

Samsung is set to showcase its new set of phones set to be released later this year at its Unpacked event held in February. It's expected there will be an announcement about the Galaxy 11 at the event which takes place in San Francisco at 7pm GMT on Tuesday, February 11.