Ultimate list of secret codes to unlock all the Christmas movies on Netflix
If you're trying to find a festive treat to watch this Christmas, there's a list of Netflix secret codes to help you unlock all the hidden movies
We all know about the secret Netflix codes that unlock a raft of hidden categories for films and TV shows to help narrow down your search for something to watch, but there's now a Christmas code list too.
It's tough enough at the best of times to sort through Netflix's unwieldy back catalogue. We scroll, let the trailers play automatically or take to Google (or the Radiotimes.com) to find a recommendation. By the time you're down hunting it's normally time for bed.
With Christmas just around the corner, the list of things to watch just gets even longer, so there are a few more secret codes to add to your helpful little list.
All you need to do is head to Netflix, take the URL: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/ - then you add the code from the list below to the end.
Secret Christmas Netflix codes
- British Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527064
- Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films – 1721544
- Christmas Children & Family Films – 1474017
- Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 5 to 7 – 1477201
- Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 8 to 10 – 1477204
- Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 11 to 12 – 1477206
- Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s – 1476024
- European Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527063
- Family-friendly Christmas Films – 1394522
- Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475066
- Goofy Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475071
- Romantic Christmas Films – 394527
Happy viewing.