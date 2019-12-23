We all know about the secret Netflix codes that unlock a raft of hidden categories for films and TV shows to help narrow down your search for something to watch, but there's now a Christmas code list too.

It's tough enough at the best of times to sort through Netflix's unwieldy back catalogue. We scroll, let the trailers play automatically or take to Google (or the Radiotimes.com) to find a recommendation. By the time you're down hunting it's normally time for bed.