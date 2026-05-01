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LEGO is releasing The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter Star Wars LEGO set for May the 4th – here's how you can order it today
Another May the 4th celebration, another new LEGO Star Wars set, this time from The Mandalorian.
Published: Friday, 1 May 2026 at 7:30 am
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