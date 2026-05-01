May has arrived, and there are plenty of reasons we're happy to see it. Warmer weather, two bank holiday weekends and, of course, Star Wars day.

Ad

Each year, May the 4th sees Star Wars fans gather together to celebrate their love of the iconic franchise, whether that be through dressing up, rewatching their favourite films or having a good old-fashioned lightsaber battle.

In an iconic move, LEGO celebrates May the 4th by releasing a brand-new Star Wars set each year. This year, they're celebrating the newer instalments in the Star Wars franchise by choosing to highlight a special vehicle from Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian season 3.

That's not all, as LEGO fans can also make the most of free LEGO Star Wars gifts, available while stocks last on May the 4th and the surrounding days.

We've rounded up all the essential details to help you get your hands on the new set ASAP. May the Force be with you.

Buy The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter LEGO set at LEGO

For more of the latest LEGO releases, check out LEGO's first ever Shrek sets. Plus, more LEGO Star Wars sets for May the 4th.

Jump to:

What is the new May the 4th LEGO Star Wars set?

The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter. LEGO

This year, as is customary, LEGO is releasing a band-new Star Wars set to celebrate May the 4th, otherwise known as Star Wars day.

The new 2026 set is The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter, an impressive vehicle featured in newer instalments of Star Wars, including Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian season 3.

The new set is part of the Ultimate Collector Series, a suite of LEGO builds designed for adult fans and experienced builders.

The focus is on the details, with sleek silver bricks and exposed mechanical details, not to mention the included The Mandalorian and Grogu minifigures.

Buy The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter LEGO set at LEGO

The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter is available to purchase for LEGO Insiders from 1 May to 3 May.

The set will then be available to purchase by all from Star Wars day itself, 4 May.

Buy The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter LEGO set at LEGO

The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter free gift

The Mandalorian and Grogu Display. LEGO

If you order the new The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter LEGO set between May 1 and May 6, you'll get The Mandalorian and Grogu Display LEGO set for no additional cost.

Also, any shoppers who spend more than £145 on LEGO Star Wars purchases between May 1 and May 6 will receive The Darksaber LEGO set as a free gift.

Please note that both of these offers are available only while stocks last.

Buy The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter LEGO set at LEGO

How much is the new The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter LEGO set?

LEGO's newest Star Wars set is priced at £229.99, and comes with a free gift (The Mandalorian and Grogu Display) worth £17.99.

Buy The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter LEGO set at LEGO

How to order the new LEGO Star Wars set today

If you're a LEGO Insider, you can head over to the site and purchase the set straight away.

Non LEGO Insiders will have to wait until 4 May – be sure to head to the site bright and early as this impressive new Star Wars LEGO set is sure to be in high demand.

Buy The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter LEGO set at LEGO

Ad

You can currently watch Star Wars for less thanks to the new Disney Plus limited-time deal.