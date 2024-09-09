Each model comes fully equipped with advanced technology, a sleek design and a powerful internal processor. LG laptops are known for the ultra-lightweight designs, making them the ideal option for anyone searching for a portable piece of tech to bring with them on the go.

Not only that, LG laptop users can also expect a long battery life, crisp and colour-accurate displays, and durability.

And there's no model that embodies these qualities more than the LG gram 17Z90S-G.AD7BA1.

This innovative laptop is summed up perfectly in three words on the LG website: "Lightness. Thinness. Greatness." With premium display, anti-glare features, Windows 11 and the ability to connect it to your other LG devices, the LG gram 17Z90S is here to cater to all your needs.

There's no better time than right now to invest in the right laptop. Whether you're a student heading into a new academic year, a worker preparing for Q4 or someone who's using a multi-functional laptop for streaming, gaming and business, you need a powerful model to support your needs.

To help you out, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the LG gram 17" 17Z90S laptop to help make your decision that little bit easier.

Buy LG gram 17" 17Z90S laptop for £1,799.98 £1,479.98 (save £320 or 17%) at LG

What is Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor?

Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor. LG

When it comes to the LG gram 17Z90S, the star of the show has got to be the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor.

This processor is the latest of Intel's new line-up of high-performance CPUs. Put plainly, this is the powerhouse of the whole laptop, granting you advanced performance, greater multitasking and a range of other benefits.

This newly released CPU contains 16 cores and 22 threads, granting robust computing power for gaming, content creation, data analysis, software development and more.

The Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor manages to balance its powerful processing with a reduced power consumption, placing energy efficiency right at the core of the LG gram 17Z90S.

Not only that, users will also enjoy accelerated AI and machine-learning capabilities, integrated graphics and enhanced connectivity.

And the best part is that the processor is designed to be future-proof thanks to its cutting-edge technology.

What is the battery life for the LG gram 17" 17Z90S laptop?

The LG gram 17" 17Z90S boasts a 77Wh high-capacity battery, allowing you to stay unplugged for longer.

Customers can expect a battery life of up to 19.5 hours on a single charge, allowing for increased mobility and prolonged productivity.

What are Intel® Arc™ graphics?

Intel Arc graphics. LG

The graphics are another stand-out feature present in the LG gram 17Z90S.

The model features Intel® Arc™ graphics, part of Intel's line of graphics processing units (GPUs). These are built to handle the wide range of tasks that laptops are used for in the modern day, from gaming to high-resolution video editing to 3D rendering and more.

Intel Arc GPUs include dedicated ray tracing cores, enabling realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections in supported games and applications.

They also work cohesively with the Intel Graphics Command Centre, allowing you to customise settings, update drivers and optimise your experience.

On the whole, Intel Arc GPUs boasts advanced media capabilities aimed at professionals, content creators and others who are in need of powerful graphics performance.

The LG gram 17Z90S also boasts IPS premium display, an anti-glare panel and a wide colour gamut of DCI-P3 99%.

How big is the LG gram 17" 17Z90S laptop?

Lightweight and portable. LG

This model has a 17-inch display and weighs just 1.35kg, making it a fantastic choice for anyone looking for an ultra-portable device.

And bear in mind that a light laptop certainly doesn't mean a flimsy laptop. The LG gram 17Z90S has passed seven military-grade tests and has been designed to endure.

