Here's why January is the best time of year to buy a laptop
New data shows January is the cheapest time of year to bag yourself a new laptop.
January is the best time of the year to grab yourself a deal on a laptop, according to new data. So if you're in the market for a new portable PC, now might be the time to pounce!
Picking up a laptop in January is 30% cheaper on average according to price comparison site Idealo.
The researchers collated the average prices on a wide range of tech products across 2021 and found that January offered the best opportunity to bag a discounted laptop.
Katy Phillips from Idealo said: “There are several reasons why prices can fluctuate all year round, with many retailers using artificial intelligence and algorithms to dynamically adjust prices according to consumer demand, competitor prices, and even the weather.
“Many shoppers fall for the hype around sales events such as January sales and are seduced by the big-ticket deals. However, our advice is to stay savvy all year round and continually compare prices to unearth even bigger bargains.”
Elsewhere, the research showed that February is a great time to pick up a gaming chair and the average price of drones dropped a whopping 54% in July.
If you're tempted by a January laptop deal, read on for some of the best laptop offers we've found on the web this month. For more affordable laptop recommendations, take a look at our best budget laptop guide, which includes even more tips on what to look out for.
The best laptop deals live for January 2022
Best laptop deals from Currys
- HP 15s-fq4553sa 15.6-inch Laptop |
£529£399 (save £130 or 25%)
- ASUS C423 14-inch Chromebook |
£229£179 (save £50 or 22%)
- HP Pavilion 14-dv1629sa 14-inch Laptop |
£699£529 (save £170 or 24%)
Best laptop deals from Amazon
- Apple Macbook Air (2020) |
£999£889 (save £110 or 11%)
- ASUS Flip C214MA foldable Chromebook |
£339.99£149.99 (save £190 or 56%)
- ASUS W202 11.6-inch Laptop |
£249.99£149.99 (save £100 or 40%)
Best laptop deals from Very
- Samsung Galaxy Book 15.6-inch Laptop |
£899£799 (save £100 or 11%)
- ASUS X415JA-EK1014T Laptop |
£699£529 (save £170 or 24%)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 Laptop |
£1199£999 (save £200 or 17%)
Best laptop deals from OnBuy
- Apple 13-inch Macbook Air (2020) | £860 at OnBuy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 14-inch Laptop | £299 at OnBuy
