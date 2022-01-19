Picking up a laptop in January is 30% cheaper on average according to price comparison site Idealo .

January is the best time of the year to grab yourself a deal on a laptop, according to new data. So if you're in the market for a new portable PC, now might be the time to pounce!

The researchers collated the average prices on a wide range of tech products across 2021 and found that January offered the best opportunity to bag a discounted laptop.

Katy Phillips from Idealo said: “There are several reasons why prices can fluctuate all year round, with many retailers using artificial intelligence and algorithms to dynamically adjust prices according to consumer demand, competitor prices, and even the weather.

“Many shoppers fall for the hype around sales events such as January sales and are seduced by the big-ticket deals. However, our advice is to stay savvy all year round and continually compare prices to unearth even bigger bargains.”

Elsewhere, the research showed that February is a great time to pick up a gaming chair and the average price of drones dropped a whopping 54% in July.

If you're tempted by a January laptop deal, read on for some of the best laptop offers we've found on the web this month. For more affordable laptop recommendations, take a look at our best budget laptop guide, which includes even more tips on what to look out for.

The best laptop deals live for January 2022

Best laptop deals from Currys

Best laptop deals from Amazon

Best laptop deals from Very

Best laptop deals from OnBuy

Advertisement

Looking for more affordable tech? Read our guides to the best budget smartphone, best budget tablet, best budget wireless earbud and best budget smartwatch.