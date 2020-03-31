The app came out way back in 2015, and was bought by Epic Games (they also own Fortnite) in 2019.

Over the past few days, the app has been facing accusations that it's been hacked. Posts on social networks warned users to stop using Houseparty right away claiming users were having their email accounts hacked.

Houseparty responded with a tweet stating: "All Houseparty accounts are safe - the service is secure, has never been compromised, and doesn't collect passwords for other sites."

More like this

Houseparty has also followed that up with another tweet.

The shouty posts on Twitter and Facebook haven't shared any evidence. If you have any other questions then check out our guide to how to use Houseparty.

Advertisement

What should you do?