In this new MMORPG from development studio Airship Syndicate (Darksiders Genesis, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, and Ruined King: A League of Legends Story), you play as a titular Wayfinder. You’ll choose your own path and playstyle in a battle against a hostile force which has taken over your land.

If you’re after another MMO-like game filled with quests, treasure and monster hunting, Wayfinder might be the title you seek. The massively multiplayer RPG release date is coming soon.

The online game lets you team up with friends and other players as you head out on adventures with modifiers and challenges that are controlled by the player. This is a game where you really do forge your own destiny.

Best of all, it’s currently in early access, which you can try for free if accepted into the playtest.

If you’re keen to learn more about the MMORPG, read on below to find out everything there is to know about the Wayfinder release date, pre-order information, and gameplay and story details. Plus, scroll to the end of the page to check out a trailer.

There is currently no formal Wayfinder release date other than a vague 2023 promise. We’ll update this page with finalised release date information when it is confirmed by Airship Syndicate or publisher Digital Extremes.

While this is disappointing, the MMO is currently in an early access beta period which you can take part in.

Can I play Wayfinder in early access?

Yes! You can play Wayfinder in early access, but you will need to sign up to take part in its closed beta playtest. You can do this on Steam.

Underneath the ‘Add to your wishlist button’ you will spot the ‘Request Access’ button. Click on that to request access to join in on the next round of closed beta playtests. That’s if the developer is ready for more early access participants, anyway.

You can also sign up for the closed beta and early access on the official Wayfinder website. This allows you to select which platform you wish to play on.

The next confirmed period of early access is in May 2023 and this will include PS4, PS5, and PC.

Can I pre-order Wayfinder?

You cannot pre-order Wayfinder because it is a free-to-play game, and you do not need to pre-order what is free!

You can wishlist the game on Steam, the Epic Games Store and the PlayStation Store to be among the first to know when the full game launches.

Which consoles and platforms can play Wayfinder?

Wayfinder has been confirmed for PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), PS5 and PS4. There is currently no sign of an Xbox or Switch version of the game.

While it’s fine that the game is available on PC and PlayStation, free-to-play titles are best when they can be played across all platforms. Fingers crossed it makes the jump to Xbox and Nintendo at some point.

Wayfinder gameplay and story details

In this new MMORPG, you will become a Wayfinder and craft your own adventures with friends and other online players. It'll be up to you to head out into the Gloom and battle against the hostile force that has taken over the land.

Everything in the game is customisable. When heading out on an adventure, you will be able to control what beasts you hunt, what bosses you fight, and what challenges you complete. It’s said that you will also be able to select what materials you can collect.

The game promises a personalised MMO experience and that definitely intrigues us — and the combat is of interest, too. Combat abilities include close-range melee attacks, arcane magic and making use of mystical tech. With tonnes of weapons to collect and try out in all areas, it’s up to you to choose the playstyle that suits your preferred way of gaming.

You can see Wayfinder’s exploration and combat in more detail in the extended gameplay trailer below:

Of course, there will be plenty of social interaction and a hub world complete with a customisable Apartment. This is an MMO, after all — it’s not all action and combat.

Is there a Wayfinder trailer?

Yep, there is a Wayfinder trailer! Check out the Wayfinder reveal trailer below to see the MMO’s sharp visuals and gameplay in action:

