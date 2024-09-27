This violent hack-and-slash shooter is a cathartic experience, and collecting those trophies is pretty satisfying.

There's also a lot more content to come, so don't think the base game is all there will be.

The newest patch is pretty exciting too, because it's not just a patch to iron out errors. There are some cool new features.

Let's take a look at Patch 3.0, and see what changes are in the update.

What changes in the Warhammer Space Marine 2 patch notes?

Perhaps the biggest addition is the Hub Sparring Arena. This is a new arena on the Battlebarge in which players can fight against fellow squad members. Friendly battles, of course...

There's also ultrawide support for PC, a new private mode for Operation mode, What's New and Message of the Day features, and we now have the option to reset custom colour presets.

There are many more changes, which we'll share below!

Full patch notes for Warhammer Space Marine 2

The following is the complete patch notes, taken word for word from the official Steam page:

New features

The Hub Sparring Arena, a new special arena on the Battlebarge available in Operations & Eternal War Game mode where players can compete in friendly PvP with the players in their squad

Ultrawide support for PC

Private mode for Operation mode that gives players ability to play operation alone with bots or alongside one friend without being matchmaked with random players during the mission.

Added What's New & Message of the Day

Added option to reset custom colour presets

Gameplay and balancing tweaks

The marking tool has been updated:

- Improved responsiveness and comfort of Social Wheel control with a mouse

- Disabled unnecessary objects that do not require highlighting and worked poorly with it

- Several minor bug fixes

Power Fist: Damage for fully charged attacks has been greatly increased

Heavy Plasma:

- Base ammo increased by five. Blast damage radius increased

- Overheat per shoot drastically decreased from 50 to 30 for charged shoots and from 20 to 15 for base shooting

- Base damage slightly increased by 10 per cent

Med Stims restore contested health in addition to actual healing

Aux grenade launcher ammo now can be refilled only with the Ammo Boxes and can not be refilled from the infinite Ammo Cache

Campaign

Difficulty

Enemy aggressiveness on Veteran Difficulty in Campaign decreased for better single-player experience

Player's health on Veteran Difficulty in Campaign is slightly reduced to compensate for AI aggressiveness and armour management updates

Bots

Various inhibiting restrictions were lifted, allowing bots to be more helpful and effective, while still not beating the game for the player

Bots will now help focus-firing zoanthropes when the player attacks them

Heavily eased restrictions on bots finishing of enemies instead of leaving them for the player, to reduce annoyance

Bots are now allowed to help with Gargoyle objectives

Fixed a variety of bugs related to bots getting stuck

Fixed a bug where bots can run out of ammo on weapons without a magazine

Operations Mode

Tweaked AI Director and spawn rules of Chaos enemies in Operations mode:

- Max number of Tzaangors With Shield on the arena at the same time reduced from 10 to four

- Max number of Cultists Snipers on the arena at the same time reduced from 10 to three

- Max number of Tzaangors on the arena at the same time reduced from 30 to 20

- Max number of Rubric Marines with Boltguns on the arena at the same time reduced from eight to five

- Max number of Rubric Marines with Warpflamers on the arena at the same time reduced from four to three

Perfect parry has been updated, now restores armour for killing minoris, not only for countering their special attacks

Regarding Block and Fencing Weapons, a bug has been fixed in perfect parry window for fencing weapons. Now it has 20 frames window for perfect parry and 10 frames of vulnerability at the end of animation, instead of 30 frames of perfect parry for full animation as it was intended originally

Assault Class: Base groundpound damage increased by 30 per cent

Armour boost drops from destructible crates are now less common (cooldown raised from 30 secs to 60 secs)

PVP

Improved player spawn system. It should make spawn killing more difficult

Reworked Vanguard's Grapnel Launcher in PVP. Instead of full stun it will now stagger enemy and will slow him down drastically

AI

Reduced ability to stunlock enemies with ranged attacks across all AI characters

Accuracy of ranged enemies is reduced when attacking from off-screen and accuracy of ranged enemies is reduced when attacking melee-engaged players

Regarding Hormagaunts and Tzaangors: Melee damage now deals specific amount damage instead of removing 1 complete armour segment per attack

Zoanthrope:

- Increased psychic scream damage sparsing time from 0.5s to 2s to prevent one shot damage

- Psychic scream damage reduced from 11 to eight

- Psychic scream effective range reduced from 50 to 40m

- Psychic scream cast range is reduced by 10m

Termagant:

- Fleshborer spray attack damage reduced from one to 0.5

- Flashborer spray attack damage reduced from 0.3 to 0.1

Tyranid Warrior with Devourer: Projectile damage reduced from 0.9 to 0.6 per projectile

Rubric Marine With Warpflamer:

- Icon of flame damage reduced from nine to six

- Flamer burst damage reduced from six to four per shoot

- Flamer shooting damage reduced from six to four per projectile

- Health reduced by 10 per cent

Rubric Marine with Boltgun:

- Spray attack damage reduced from 1.5 to one

- Precise shot attack (with red indicator) damage reduced from four to two per projectile

- Reduced frequency of teleports used to disengage players to make them less annoying to fight Health reduced by 10 per cent

Tzaangor With Shield: HP greatly reduced

Carnifex:

- Rage phase updated, carnifex becomes faster and more aggressive

- Taunt frequency reduced

- Fixed a bug where his cone of thorns attack wouldn't fire projectiles

Hive Tyrant:

- Health slightly increased.

- Resistance to explosives and melta weapons increased by 20 per cent

Customisation

Fixed icon colour for the Administratum Grey, Auric Armour Gold and Celestra Grey colours

Fixed several issues with default colors being wrong on some chapters (i.e. Iron Warriors)

Vanguard Relic Right Greave part now requires 29 victories instead of 36

Added a Colour pattern called "Greaves Pattern" allowing the player to customize bottom and top half of the leg separately

Maps

Fixed several issues that were preventing players from progressing within some levels

Fixed a lot of minor collision issues

Tweaked dust storm density and duration in Ballistic Engine operation

Tweaked Heldrake fire timings on the bridge in Reliquary operation

Trials can be now accessed via Hypnomat in Armoury

General fixes

Fixed a bug where changing loadout mid operation would restore your health

Improved Jump Pack Ability responsiveness

Fixed several issues in Trials

Fixed a bug where in some rare cases controls would stop working after performing a finisher

Fixed a bug where player does not receive armour data from Hellbrute spawned from chaos portal

Fixed a bug that caused Vanguard's "Adrenaline Rush" perk description to show one per cent instead of actual 10 per cent

Fixed Announcer spam in Eternal War mode

Fixed multiple ways of duplicating ammo in Operations mode

Fixed a bug where Grapnel Launcher would get canceled if overlapped by small geometry

Fixed a bug where Tactical perk EMPEROR'S VENGEANCE did not work with Plasma Incinerator

Fixed a bug where several weapons could restore more than actual contested health (i.e. Meltas, AoE weapons etc)

Fixed several issues that were causing loss of saves

Fixed an unidentified voice at the end of the story that was assigned to the wrong character

Lots of minor UI fixes and improvements

Lots of minor animation fixes and improvements

Localisation fixes

