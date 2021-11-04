Total War Warhammer 3 release date: Trailer and pre-order news
The game is finally coming!
Published:
Creative Assembly made us all very happy earlier in the year when they announced Total War Warhammer 3. And despite being hit by a delay, like many other games this year, it is still coming in early 2022.
We will be heading east of the Warhammer Fantasy world in the strategy game when it launches, and the battle to defend the realms looks like it will be as fierce and deadly as ever.
But when is Total War Warhammer 3 coming out, and what do we know about it so far? Here are all the details!
Total War Warhammer 3 release date
We do not need to wait too long into 2022 before we get to play the game, as the Total War Warhammer 3 release date is taking place on Thursday, 17th February 2022. That’s the day when it will go live around the world.
Will Total War Warhammer 3 be on Game Pass?
It has been confirmed that Total War Warhammer 3 will be on Game Pass, but not for console owners. Being a PC only game means that it will only be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC. Could this change in the future? Possibly. Microsoft Flight Simulator has come to console now so it is not out of the question – but don’t count on it.
Total War Warhammer 3 gameplay
Grab yourself some snacks, get comfy and hit play on the video below where you will see almost 30 minutes of Total War Warhammer 3 gameplay to show you what is coming!
As for what else we know, mod support will be included in the game, cross-store multiplayer support will be included at launch, and the campaign map is said to be around double the size of the one that was featured in the last game – which is quite the jump!
Races in Total War Warhammer 3
We know of six races that will be included in this new game and they are:
- Khorne
- Nurgle
- Slaanesh
- Tzeencth
- Kislev
- Cathay
There will also be nine legendary lords in the game and they will be there when it launches.
Can you pre-order Total War Warhammer 3?
You can indeed! Total War Warhammer 3 can be pre-ordered through Steam right now! Here in the UK, it costs £49.99 with a $59.99 price tag stateside.
Total War Warhammer 3 trailer
There is a Total War Warhammer 3 trailer – and a cinematic one at that. Here it is for you to watch below!
