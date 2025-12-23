Steal a Brainrot's popular Taco Tuesday event has been cancelled this week in favour of a Christmas special, according to its creator.

The game has taken Roblox by storm, and for many of its players, the weekly Taco Tuesday event has become the focal point of their week, giving them the chance to earn huge amounts of money in a 30-minute window.

And while the exact timings may move around from week to week, it has taken place every week without fail. That is, until now.

In an update posted to the official Steal a Brainrot Discord server, creator SpyderSammy announced that this week would be the first with no Taco Tuesday taking place.

Instead, Steal a Brainrot will feature "Christmas Eve Wednesday", a unique Admin Abuse that will take place on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The first of these two events will take place at 7pm EST on 24th December, with the second at 12pm EST on 25th December, giving players two opportunities to take part in the festivities.

Since first releasing earlier this year, Steal a Brainrot has racked up a mind-boggling 50 billion visits from players, with more than 24 million favourites, remaining firmly in the list of most popular games on Roblox.

That popularity has even extended outside the realms of Roblox, with a version of the game becoming just as popular in Fortnite, and even a limited edition Festive 67 Brainrot toy, which sold out almost immediately.

