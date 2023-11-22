The best Skyrim potion recipes will drastically help you in whatever quest you’re currently undertaking.

Try out your ingredients by eating them to see what effect they have, and that’ll let you in on what they can achieve when crafting potions and poisons. Mix them up to create recipes that affect all sorts.

You can create potions to heal your Health, Stamina and Magicka, to increase your carrying weight and to fortify spells, armour and weapon damage, to name a few.

Poisons, meanwhile, can be crafted and applied to your weapons to damage enemies in incredibly useful ways.

You can combine up to three ingredients at an Alchemy Lab to craft potions and poisons, or you can buy them from vendors (at some expense).

While it’s recommended that you mix and match ingredients to create your own potions and poisons to see what you get, there are many known recipes that you can make use of. We’ve selected our 13 favourites.

Read on for our list of the 13 best Skyrim potion recipes.

The best Skyrim potion recipes

These are the 13 best Skyrim potion recipes, in no particular order:

Invisibility and Regenerate Health – Luna Moth Wing + Vampire Dust

Some potions simply heal, others make you invisible for a short period of time. This Invisibility and Regenerate Health potion does both. Use a Luna Moth Wing and Vampire Dust to craft a Skyrim potion recipe that makes you invisible and regenerates your health. Perfect for those moments when you feel overwhelmed by powerful enemies.

Paralysis and Damage Health – Canis Root, Imp Stool + River Betty

If the enemy you’re facing is too strong and you need to stop them in their tracks while dealing damage to them, the Paralysis and Damage Health poison works wonders. Simply craft with a Canis Root, Imp Stool and River Betty. Apply the potion to your weapon and attack to paralyse and damage their health.

More like this

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Waterbreathing – Chicken’s Egg + Nordic Barnacle

If your character can’t breathe underwater, you’ll need to brew up some Waterbreathing potions to make your RPG life easier. Knock one up at an Alchemy Lab with a Chicken’s Egg and Nordic Barnacle.

Ravage Magicka – Orange Dartwing + Red Mountain Flower

Some enemies have ultra-powerful magic attacks and to stop them from using them, you’ll need to apply a Ravage Magicka poison to your weapon and attack them with it. Doing this will severely reduce their total Magicka points and give you a window of respite from their spells.

Damage Magicka Regen – Bear Claws + Blue Mountain Flower

Another great poison to apply to your weapon is Damage Magicka Regen. Attack an enemy with this and they will stop regenerating Magicka for a little while. This one and the poison above have certainly helped us out of some sticky situations.

Fortify Magicka, Restore Magicka & Fortify Destruction – Briar Heart, Ectoplasm + Glow Dust

If you’re reliant on magic attacks for your battles, you definitely want to make this potion. It will Increase your total Magicka points, restore a good chunk of them, and increase the power of your destruction spells. Perfect for the budding witches and wizards among you.

Cure Disease – Vampire Dust + Charred Skeever Hide

Not the fanciest of potions but one you’ll be using time and time again. Have a disease? Cure it.

Cure Disease, Resist Poison, Restore Health & Restore Stamina – Blisterwert, Charred Skeever Hide + Mudcrab Chitin

Your does-everything healing potion. Perfect for when you’re diseased, poisoned, low on health and low on stamina. Those ailments won’t know what hit them.

Regenerate Health, Regenerate Stamina & Regenerate Magicka – Purple Butterfly Wing, Bee + Garlic

Another fantastic healing Skyrim potion recipe that increases your Health, Magicka and Stamina regeneration speeds. Perfect for those difficult boss battles.

Fortify Block, Fortify Heavy Armour & Resist Frost – Slaughterfish Scales, Briar Heart + Thistle Branch

Ice magic and Frost damage are two of the most annoying things to deal with in Skyrim. This potion, luckily, helps you to resist Frost and comes with the upside of improving your Block skill and Heavy Armour skill so you take less damage. Handy.

Skyrim. Bethesda

Fortify Sneak, Fortify Lockpicking & Restore Stamina – Purple Mountain Flower, Ashen Grass Pod + Pine Thrush Egg

If sneaking around and lockpicking are your jam, this potion will definitely come in handy thanks to timed boosts to both. It also carries the added benefit of restoring your Stamina.

Fortify Carry Weight – Creep Cluster + Giant’s Toe

This Skyrim potion recipe of strength will allow you to temporarily increase your total carry capacity. If you’re like everybody else and need to hoard every item you find, you will need to make or buy this potion as often as possible.

Damage Health, Damage Stamina, and Damage Magicka – Human Heart, Nirn Root + Chaurus Hunter Antennae

This poison is a classic does-everything-you-want-it-to against enemies you’re finding too tough. Apply this to your weapon and damage your enemy’s Health, Stamina and Magicka all at once.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.