These limited-edition chairs celebrate the piratical adventures of Luffy and Zoro and are the perfect gift for die-hard fans of the franchise.

With detailed stitching, and little nods to their favourite characters, this new collection would make the perfect splash-out gift. Here's what we know so far.

Shop the latest gaming chairs at Secretlab

What's in Secretlab's new One Piece collection?

OnePiece gaming chairs. Secretlab

Secretlab's new One Piece collection includes two gaming chairs and one gaming chair skin.

The two gaming chairs are specially designed versions of the Secretlab Titan Evo – their bestselling ergonomic chair.

The first is a red and yellow Luffy themed chair complete with straw-textured accents to evoke the captain's iconic hat, his 3D2Y tattoo and eye scar stitched on the side, not to mention his Jolly Roger and the Gum-Gum Fruit to tie it all together.

The second is for fans of Zoro, featuring green and black accents, three slashing blades for his legendary sword style, plus his Jolly Roger, a frothing beer mug, and glinting gold earrings.

Meanwhile the gaming skin, which can go over any pre-bought Secretlab chair, is inspired by the iconic colours of Luffy's Gear 5 form – purple and white – with a dead or alive poster on the back.

Can I buy Secretlab's One Piece gaming chairs in the UK?

We don't have a release date yet for Secretlab's new One Piece collection, although you can register your interest to stay up to date.

However, the Luffy Gear 5 skin is currently available on Secretlab's European site, with shipping beginning from 1st December.

