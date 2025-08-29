So, if you're excited for this year's Pokémon Go Wild Area, read on for the start date and what's coming in 2025.

The Pokémon Go Wild Area 2025 event begins on Saturday 15th November 2025.

The event runs on both 15th and 16th November, beginning at 10am and ending at 6pm local time.

Players will be able to access the event by purchasing a ticket either from the in-game shop or from the web store.

Purchasing your ticket from the web store will get you some additional bonuses too:

1x Flower Crown

10x Max Revive

10x Rare Candy

3x Premium Battle Pass

1x Egg Incubator

+144 Reward Points

What to expect from Pokémon Go Wild Area 2025

The highlight of this year's event is the introduction of the following: Impidimp, Morgrem and Grimmsnarl. They'll all be available to catch on your ticketed day, as well as hatching from 5km Eggs .

You'll also be able to obtain their shiny variants, so you'll want to make sure you're catching as many as you can during the event.

But they're far from the only big thing coming this year – keep reading for the full details!

Shadow Darkrai and Shadow Cresselia

During this year's event, Shadow Darkrai and Shadow Cresselia will be made available during Shadow Raids.

You'll be able to earn the chance to catch them by defeating Team GO Rocket members at Gym's they've taken over.

There's even a chance for both of them to be shiny, so it's certainly worth taking a few on when you see them!

New shiny Pokémon

Hatenna, Hattrem and Hatterene. The Pokémon Company/Nintendo/Game Freak

As well as the introduction of shiny Impidimp, there are some other new shinies being introduced into the game.

Hatterene fans will be delighted to learn that Hatenna, Hattrem and Hatterene are all getting the shiny treatment for the first time.

Interestingly, the same can be said for Unown W, for some reason.

Lurking Dark Hour

One of two new Habitats introduced during the event, Lurking Dark Hour, will give players the chance to catch a bunch of dark and night-themed Pokémon.

Here's the full list of what will appear:

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Grimer

Gastly

Hoothoot

Murkrow

Sneasel

Houndour

Poochyena

Galarian Zigzagoon

Seedot

Nincada

Cacnea

Kricketot

Stunky

Skorupi

Scrafty

Zorua

Foongus

Deino

Phantump

Impidimp

Dreepy

Fanciful Fairy Hour

A screenshot of Dynamax Chansey in Pokémon Go. Niantic

The second new Habitat, Fanciful Fairy Hour, introduces a bunch of light-themed, mostly Fairy-type Pokémon.

Again, here's the full list:

Clefairy

Alolan Vulpix

Jigglypuff

Galarian Ponyta

Chansey

Togetic

Marill

Snubbull

Ralts

Skitty

Swablu

Feebas

Cherubi

Audino

Cottonee

Espurr

Dedenne

Klefki

Popplio

Cutiefly

Hatenna

Impidimp

Smoliv

Mighty Pokémon return

Mighty Pokémon are coming back to the game for this year's Wild Area event.

Mighty Pokémon are high-level Pokémon that always have high IVs, are fully-evolved, likely to be XL or XXL, very aggressive and are much harder to catch than normal Pokémon.

Here are all of the Mighty Pokémon that will be available during the event.

Saturday 15th November

Wigglytuff

Galarian Rapidash

Tyranitar

Mawile

Absol

Golurk

Hatterene

Obstagoon

Meowscarada

Sunday 16th November

Alolan Ninetales

Galarian Weezing

Granbull

Houndoom

Gardevoir

Honchkrow

Garchomp

Drapion

Weavile

Incense Encounters

During the event, all of the following Pokémon will be attracted by Incense (except Daily Adventure Incense):

Alolan Ninetales

Galarian Rapidash

Tyranitar

Mawile

Absol

Garchomp

Drapion

Weavile

Hatterene

Meowscarada

Ticket Holder Exclusive Incense Encounters

In addition to all of the above, if you've got a ticket for the event, the following Pokémon will also be attracted to Incense:

Unown W

Unown I

Unown L

Unown D

Uxie (Rare)

Mesprit (Rare)

Azelf (Rare)

New Egg hatches

During the event, players will be able to get the following Pokémon from 5km Eggs:

Mime Jr.

Sandile

Pawniard

Carbink

Impidimp

Tinkatink

