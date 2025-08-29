Pokémon Go Wild Area 2025: Start date and what to expect
Born to be Wild.
The Pokémon Go Wild Area 2025 event has now been confirmed – time to start getting excited.
The global event will run across two days and gives players the chance to catch the brand-new evolutionary line making its debut in the game – along with its shiny variant – plus more exciting new content!
So, if you're excited for this year's Pokémon Go Wild Area, read on for the start date and what's coming in 2025.
When is the Pokémon Go Wild Area 2025 start date?
The Pokémon Go Wild Area 2025 event begins on Saturday 15th November 2025.
The event runs on both 15th and 16th November, beginning at 10am and ending at 6pm local time.
Players will be able to access the event by purchasing a ticket either from the in-game shop or from the web store.
Purchasing your ticket from the web store will get you some additional bonuses too:
- 1x Flower Crown
- 10x Max Revive
- 10x Rare Candy
- 3x Premium Battle Pass
- 1x Egg Incubator
- +144 Reward Points
What to expect from Pokémon Go Wild Area 2025
The highlight of this year's event is the introduction of the following: Impidimp, Morgrem and Grimmsnarl. They'll all be available to catch on your ticketed day, as well as hatching from 5km Eggs .
You'll also be able to obtain their shiny variants, so you'll want to make sure you're catching as many as you can during the event.
But they're far from the only big thing coming this year – keep reading for the full details!
Shadow Darkrai and Shadow Cresselia
During this year's event, Shadow Darkrai and Shadow Cresselia will be made available during Shadow Raids.
You'll be able to earn the chance to catch them by defeating Team GO Rocket members at Gym's they've taken over.
There's even a chance for both of them to be shiny, so it's certainly worth taking a few on when you see them!
New shiny Pokémon
As well as the introduction of shiny Impidimp, there are some other new shinies being introduced into the game.
Hatterene fans will be delighted to learn that Hatenna, Hattrem and Hatterene are all getting the shiny treatment for the first time.
Interestingly, the same can be said for Unown W, for some reason.
Lurking Dark Hour
One of two new Habitats introduced during the event, Lurking Dark Hour, will give players the chance to catch a bunch of dark and night-themed Pokémon.
Here's the full list of what will appear:
- Alolan Meowth
- Alolan Grimer
- Gastly
- Hoothoot
- Murkrow
- Sneasel
- Houndour
- Poochyena
- Galarian Zigzagoon
- Seedot
- Nincada
- Cacnea
- Kricketot
- Stunky
- Skorupi
- Scrafty
- Zorua
- Foongus
- Deino
- Phantump
- Impidimp
- Dreepy
Fanciful Fairy Hour
The second new Habitat, Fanciful Fairy Hour, introduces a bunch of light-themed, mostly Fairy-type Pokémon.
Again, here's the full list:
- Clefairy
- Alolan Vulpix
- Jigglypuff
- Galarian Ponyta
- Chansey
- Togetic
- Marill
- Snubbull
- Ralts
- Skitty
- Swablu
- Feebas
- Cherubi
- Audino
- Cottonee
- Espurr
- Dedenne
- Klefki
- Popplio
- Cutiefly
- Hatenna
- Impidimp
- Smoliv
Mighty Pokémon return
Mighty Pokémon are coming back to the game for this year's Wild Area event.
Mighty Pokémon are high-level Pokémon that always have high IVs, are fully-evolved, likely to be XL or XXL, very aggressive and are much harder to catch than normal Pokémon.
Here are all of the Mighty Pokémon that will be available during the event.
Saturday 15th November
- Wigglytuff
- Galarian Rapidash
- Tyranitar
- Mawile
- Absol
- Golurk
- Hatterene
- Obstagoon
- Meowscarada
Sunday 16th November
- Alolan Ninetales
- Galarian Weezing
- Granbull
- Houndoom
- Gardevoir
- Honchkrow
- Garchomp
- Drapion
- Weavile
Incense Encounters
During the event, all of the following Pokémon will be attracted by Incense (except Daily Adventure Incense):
- Alolan Ninetales
- Galarian Rapidash
- Tyranitar
- Mawile
- Absol
- Garchomp
- Drapion
- Weavile
- Hatterene
- Meowscarada
Ticket Holder Exclusive Incense Encounters
In addition to all of the above, if you've got a ticket for the event, the following Pokémon will also be attracted to Incense:
- Unown W
- Unown I
- Unown L
- Unown D
- Uxie (Rare)
- Mesprit (Rare)
- Azelf (Rare)
New Egg hatches
During the event, players will be able to get the following Pokémon from 5km Eggs:
- Mime Jr.
- Sandile
- Pawniard
- Carbink
- Impidimp
- Tinkatink
