So, what do you need to know about this major update? We'll tell you all about the changeover date, new requirements and more.

The level cap in Pokémon Go will be raised to 80 on Wednesday 15th October 2025.

This means that players who reached the Level 50 cap already will finally have a new milestone to grind towards.

It should be noted that players who hit the Level 50 cap a while ago will likely jump multiple levels upon the cap being lifted, as their total XP will contribute to their new level.

Pokémon Go Level 80 details

There are plenty of changes coming alongside the Level 80 cap, so here's a quick overview of what you need to know:

Level cap increasing from 50 to 80

Levelling curve rebalancing to make it faster to earn levels

New Level-Up Research tasks added for Levels 71-80

Level-Up Research tasks removed for Levels 41-50

Higher chance to become Lucky Friends from Level 70 onwards

New level-up rewards added from Level 25 onwards

XP requirements for certain levels adjusted

More to be announced

While the Trainer Level Cap is increasing to 80, the Pokémon Level cap is staying at 50 for the moment, with nothing changing with regards to CP or CPM.

If you haven't reached Level 50 yet and are worried about the XP requirements changing, the developers have confirmed that nobody will lose any levels.

How much XP do I need to reach Level 80 in Pokémon Go?

At the time of writing, Pokémon Go hasn't announced how much XP you'll need to reach Level 80, but it's safe to assume that it's going to be a lot.

Players who have already reached Level 50 will potentially automatically gain several levels depending on how much total XP they've accrued.

That being said, even if you've already got enough XP to hit Level 80 from the get-go, you will no doubt have to complete the Level 71-80 Research Tasks before you can actually hit Level 80 proper.

