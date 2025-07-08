We'll take you through what you need to know, including when Solgaleo is available in Raids, what its weaknesses are, and how best to counter it.

When is Solgaleo available in Pokémon Go Raid Battles?

Solgaleo is obtainable in Pokémon Go Raids from Tuesday 8th July 2025 until Monday 14th July 2025 at 10am local time.

To give yourself the best chance of catching a Solgaleo, there will be a Solgaleo Raid Hour on 9th July between 6pm and 7pm local time.

You will, of course, have to defeat it in a battle before you can catch it, so be sure to check out battle guide down below!

Pokémon Go Solgaleo Raid Battle guide

Solgaleo will be available in Raids until 14th July. Scopely

Solgaleo is no slouch in Pokémon Go, and is very bulky, as you would expect from a Steel-type. As such, you'll want to make sure you're capitalising on its weaknesses to take it down as quickly as possible.

Pokémon Go Solgaleo Raid Battle weaknesses

Solgaleo is weak to Fire, Ground, Ghost and Dark-type attacks, so you want to prioritise Pokémon with strong moves of these types.

This means you should be using moves like Blast Burn, Shadow Ball and Earth Power to make sure you're dealing plenty of damage, and if you have a legendary Pokémon like Primal Groudon, then moves like Precipice Blades will be even better.

On the defensive side of things, should avoid Pokémon that are weak to Psychic or Grass-type attacks to prevent its Zen Headbutt and Solarbeam from being too damaging – that means no Water or Fighting-types.

Pokémon Go Solgaleo Raid Battle counters

The best Pokémon Go Solgaleo counters include Mega Y Charizard, Mega Blaziken, Primal Groudon, Dawn Wings Necrozma, Mega Gengar and Mega Garchomp. If you have them, Shadow Chandelure and Shadow Heatran are good choices too.

If you haven't got any of these Pokémon, don't worry, as you can still take down Solgaleo as long as you and the group you are with use Fire, Ground, Ghost or Dark-type moves.

It's worth noting as well, that Fire and Ground-type moves will be more powerful when it's sunny, which you'll be able to capitalise on during some lovely summery weather.

If you're really stuck for choices and don't have any strong Pokémon that can capitalise on Solgaleo's weaknesses, you can still get by with a strong Pokémon of another type, so long as you avoid types that are weak to Grass and Psychic.

