Pokémon Go regional exclusives: Full list and where to get them all
Where can you find 'em all?
The Pokémon games are famed for their regional exclusives, and Pokémon Go is no different.
Just like how you'll find different Pokémon in Kanto and Hoenn, you'll also find some variation between Europe and Asia.
Certain Pokémon will only be available to catch on certain continents, and in some cases, only in specific countries.
So, if you're wondering what's available where you're from, and where you need to go to get certain Pokémon, keep reading!
So you can see which Pokémon are available in your region more easily, we've split the list up by region.
Pokémon Go regional exclusives in Europe
Here is a list of all the Pokémon Go regional exclusives in Europe:
- Mime
- Tauros (Paldean Form – Combat Breed) (Spain and Portugal only)
- Volbeat
- Zangoose
- Lunatone
- Pachirisu (Russia)
- Mime Jr
- Mesprit
- Pansear
- Simisear
- Sawk
- Sigilyph (Greece)
- Flabébé
- Floette
- Florges
- Furfrou (Diamond Trim)
- Furfrou (La Reine Trim) (France)
- Klefki (France)
- Oricorio
- Stonjourner (United Kingdom)
Pokémon Go regional exclusives in Asia
Here is a list of all the Pokémon Go regional exclusives in Asia:
- Farfetch'd
- Volbeat
- Torkoal (India and Southeast Asia)
- Zangoose
- Lunatone
- Uxie
- Pansage
- Simisage
- Sawk
- Flabébé (Blue Flower)
- Floette (Blue Flower)
- Florges (Blue Flower)
- Furfrou (Star Trim)
- Furfrou (Kabuki Trim) (Japan)
- Oricorio (Sensu Style)
- Oricorio (Pa'u Style) (Asian islands)
Pokémon Go regional exclusives in North America
Here is a list of all the Pokémon Go regional exclusives in North America:
- Tauros (USA only)
- Heracross (Central America)
- Illumise
- Seviper
- Solrock
- Pachirisu (Northern Canada and Alaska)
- Carnivine (Southeastern USA)
- Azelf
- Panpour
- Simipour
- Throh
- Maractus (Southern USA, Mexico, Central America, Caribbean)
- Bouffalant (New York City, USA)
- Flabébé (Yellow Flower)
- Floette (Yellow Flower)
- Florges (Yellow Flower)
- Furfrou (Deputante Trim)
- Hawlucha (Mexico)
- Oricorio (Pom-Pom Style)
- Oricorio (Pa'u Style) Caribbean Islands)
- Comfey (Hawai'i)
Pokémon Go regional exclusives in South America
Here is a list of all the Pokémon Go regional exclusives in South America:
- Heracross
- Illumise
- Seviper
- Solrock
- Azelf
- Panpour
- Simipour
- Throh
- Maractus
- Flabébé (Yellow Flower)
- Floette (Yellow Flower)
- Florges (Blue Flower)
- Furfrou (Debutante Trim)
- Oricorio (Pom-Pom Style)
Pokémon Go regional exclusives in Australia and New Zealand
Here is a list of all the Pokémon Go regional exclusives in Australia and New Zealand:
- Kangaskhan
- Volbeat
- Zangoose
- Lunatone
- Relicanth (New Zealand and nearby islands)
- Uxie
- Pansage
- Simisage
- Sawk
- Flabébé (Blue Flower)
- Floette (Blue Flower)
- Florges (Blue Flower)
- Furfrou (Star Trim)
- Oricorio (Pa'u Style) (Pacific Islands)
- Oricorio (Sensu Style)
Pokémon Go regional exclusives in Africa
Here is a list of all the Pokémon Go regional exclusives in Africa:
- Illumise
- Seviper
- Solrock
- Tropius
- Mesprit
- Pansear
- Simisear
- Throh
- Sigilyph (Egypt)
- Flabébé
- Floette
- Florges
- Furfrou (Diamond Trim)
- Furfrou (Pharaoh Trim) (Egypt)
- Oricorio
- Oricorio (Pa'u Style) (African islands)
Pokémon Go regional exclusives in the Middle East
Here is a list of all the Pokémon Go regional exclusives in the Middle East:
- Flabébé
- Floette
- Florges
- Furfrou (Diamond Trim)
- Oricorio
Pokémon Go special regional exclusives
While most of these Pokémon are available to catch in certain continents and countries, some of them are split across hemispheres and lines of latitude and are even specific to the equator.
Here are all of the Pokémon Go regional exclusives with special criteria:
- Tauros (Paldean Form – Blaze Breed) (Eastern Hemisphere)
- Tauros (Paldean Form – Aqua Breed) (Western Hemisphere)
- Corsola (Surrounding the equator, between 26 degrees and 36 degrees latitude.
- Shellos (West Sea) (Western Hemisphere)
- Shellos (East Sea) (Eastern Hemisphere)
- Gastrodon (West Sea) (Western Hemisphere)
- Gastrodon (East Sea) (Eastern Hemisphere)
- Chatot (Southern Hemisphere)
- Basculin (Eastern Hemisphere)
- Basculin (Blue-Striped Form) (Western Hemisphere)
- Heatmor (stern Hemisphere)
- Durant (Western Hemisphere)
- Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere)
- Kartana (Northern Hemisphere)
- Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere)
- Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere)
