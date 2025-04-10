Certain Pokémon will only be available to catch on certain continents, and in some cases, only in specific countries.

So, if you're wondering what's available where you're from, and where you need to go to get certain Pokémon, keep reading!

Pokémon Go regional exclusives: Full list and where to get them all

So you can see which Pokémon are available in your region more easily, we've split the list up by region.

Pokémon Go regional exclusives in Europe

Here is a list of all the Pokémon Go regional exclusives in Europe:

Mime

Tauros (Paldean Form – Combat Breed) (Spain and Portugal only)

Volbeat

Zangoose

Lunatone

Pachirisu (Russia)

Mime Jr

Mesprit

Pansear

Simisear

Sawk

Sigilyph (Greece)

Flabébé

Floette

Florges

Furfrou (Diamond Trim)

Furfrou (La Reine Trim) (France)

Klefki (France)

Oricorio

Stonjourner (United Kingdom)

Pokémon Go regional exclusives in Asia

Here is a list of all the Pokémon Go regional exclusives in Asia:

Farfetch'd

Volbeat

Torkoal (India and Southeast Asia)

Zangoose

Lunatone

Uxie

Pansage

Simisage

Sawk

Flabébé (Blue Flower)

Floette (Blue Flower)

Florges (Blue Flower)

Furfrou (Star Trim)

Furfrou (Kabuki Trim) (Japan)

Oricorio (Sensu Style)

Oricorio (Pa'u Style) (Asian islands)

Pokémon Go regional exclusives in North America

Here is a list of all the Pokémon Go regional exclusives in North America:

Tauros (USA only)

Heracross (Central America)

Illumise

Seviper

Solrock

Pachirisu (Northern Canada and Alaska)

Carnivine (Southeastern USA)

Azelf

Panpour

Simipour

Throh

Maractus (Southern USA, Mexico, Central America, Caribbean)

Bouffalant (New York City, USA)

Flabébé (Yellow Flower)

Floette (Yellow Flower)

Florges (Yellow Flower)

Furfrou (Deputante Trim)

Hawlucha (Mexico)

Oricorio (Pom-Pom Style)

Oricorio (Pa'u Style) Caribbean Islands)

Comfey (Hawai'i)

Pokémon Go regional exclusives in South America

Here is a list of all the Pokémon Go regional exclusives in South America:

Heracross

Illumise

Seviper

Solrock

Azelf

Panpour

Simipour

Throh

Maractus

Flabébé (Yellow Flower)

Floette (Yellow Flower)

Florges (Blue Flower)

Furfrou (Debutante Trim)

Oricorio (Pom-Pom Style)

Pokémon Go regional exclusives in Australia and New Zealand

Here is a list of all the Pokémon Go regional exclusives in Australia and New Zealand:

Kangaskhan

Volbeat

Zangoose

Lunatone

Relicanth (New Zealand and nearby islands)

Uxie

Pansage

Simisage

Sawk

Flabébé (Blue Flower)

Floette (Blue Flower)

Florges (Blue Flower)

Furfrou (Star Trim)

Oricorio (Pa'u Style) (Pacific Islands)

Oricorio (Sensu Style)

Pokémon Go regional exclusives in Africa

Here is a list of all the Pokémon Go regional exclusives in Africa:

Illumise

Seviper

Solrock

Tropius

Mesprit

Pansear

Simisear

Throh

Sigilyph (Egypt)

Flabébé

Floette

Florges

Furfrou (Diamond Trim)

Furfrou (Pharaoh Trim) (Egypt)

Oricorio

Oricorio (Pa'u Style) (African islands)

Pokémon Go regional exclusives in the Middle East

Here is a list of all the Pokémon Go regional exclusives in the Middle East:

Flabébé

Floette

Florges

Furfrou (Diamond Trim)

Oricorio

Pokémon Go special regional exclusives

While most of these Pokémon are available to catch in certain continents and countries, some of them are split across hemispheres and lines of latitude and are even specific to the equator.

Here are all of the Pokémon Go regional exclusives with special criteria:

Tauros (Paldean Form – Blaze Breed) (Eastern Hemisphere)

Tauros (Paldean Form – Aqua Breed) (Western Hemisphere)

Corsola (Surrounding the equator, between 26 degrees and 36 degrees latitude.

Shellos (West Sea) (Western Hemisphere)

Shellos (East Sea) (Eastern Hemisphere)

Gastrodon (West Sea) (Western Hemisphere)

Gastrodon (East Sea) (Eastern Hemisphere)

Chatot (Southern Hemisphere)

Basculin (Eastern Hemisphere)

Basculin (Blue-Striped Form) (Western Hemisphere)

Heatmor (stern Hemisphere)

Durant (Western Hemisphere)

Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere)

Kartana (Northern Hemisphere)

Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere)

Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere)

