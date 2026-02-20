More than two decades after first releasing on the Game Boy Advance, Pokémon FireRed and Pokémon LeafGreen are set to make a triumphant return.

The two games are remakes of the original Generation 1 Kanto games, Pokémon Red and Blue – or Red and Green, as they were in Japan.

And while the series has since made a return to Kanto in the form of Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee, FireRed and LeafGreen have remained the definitive way to enjoy the Kanto experience since their release in 2004.

So much so that fans have been clamouring for the games to receive ports ever since the launch of the original Switch, with the console family seemingly being perfect for playing old Pokémon titles.

Thankfully, our prayers have now been answered, as both Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen have been added to the 'Coming Soon' section of the Nintendo eShop.

We even have a confirmed release date – Pokémon FireRed and Pokémon LeafGreen will release on Nintendo Switch consoles on 27 February 2026, which just so happens to be Pokémon Day, and Pokémon's 30th anniversary.

The games will cost £16.99 / $19.99 each, which seems a bit steep for a 22-year-old game, but is a damn sight better than dropping a few dozen pounds on a potentially fake cartridge from eBay.

As well as supporting local wireless play, just as the original did, support for Pokémon Home is confirmed to be coming at a later date, meaning players will be able to transfer their Pokémon from this game into later generations.

A special physical edition has also been confirmed for Japan, including a replica Game Boy Advance box and a set of glass balls containing the three Kanto starters.

While plenty of fans will have been hoping for a full remake of FireRed and LeafGreen, the prospect of now being able to play the original games far easier is a godsend, and will certainly inspire hope for more fans (me) that Pokémon Emerald might just make its own return one day.

