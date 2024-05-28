Pokémon Emerald Pokédex: Full list to catch in the game
Gotta catch 'em all? Read on for every Pokémon in Emerald.
It has been 20 years since Pokémon Emerald first released in Japan with a hefty new Pokédex filled with never-before-seen creatures.
Emerald was the third game to be set in the land of Hoenn, following on from Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, which were released in 2002. It also marked the last title in the third generation of Pokémon, before the series moved on with Diamond and Pearl.
The Pokémon franchise has grown exponentially over the years since, and its popularity is showing no sign of slowing down.
Games such as Emerald seem to have a life span that is crossing generations, which, for someone who grew up with the Pokémon games, is heartening to see.
So, let's take a trip down memory lane and have a look at all of the Pokémon in Emerald.
How many Pokémon are in the Pokémon Emerald Pokédex?
There are a total of 202 Pokémon in Pokémon Emerald; 135 of those are new, with the rest having already appeared in previous games, according to the Pokémon Database.
That’s still a hefty number of creatures to catch, battle and evolve, but as with many Pokémon games, playing Emerald is addictive - and so dedicated players should be able to achieve this feat in no time.
Full list of Pokémon in the Pokémon Emerald Pokédex
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Zigzagoon
- Linoone
- Wurmple
- Silcoon
- Beautifly
- Cascoon
- Dustox
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
- Taillow
- Swellow
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Surskit
- Masquerain
- Shroomish
- Breloom
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Nincada
- Ninjask
- Shedinja
- Whismur
- Loudred
- Exploud
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Goldeen
- Seaking
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Azurill
- Marill
- Azumarill
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Nosepass
- Skitty
- Delcatty
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Crobat
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Sableye
- Mawile
- Aron
- Lairon
- Aggron
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Meditite
- Medicam
- Electrike
- Manectric
- Plusle
- Minun
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Bellossom
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Roselia
- Gulpin
- Swalot
- Carvanha
- Sharpedo
- Wailmer
- Wailord
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Slugma
- Magcarpo
- Torkoal
- Grimer
- Muk
- Koffing
- Weezing
- Spoink
- Grumpig
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Spinda
- Skarmory
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Flygon
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Lunatone
- Solrock
- Barboach
- Whiscash
- Corphish
- Crawdaunt
- Baltoy
- Claydol
- Lileep
- Cradily
- Anorith
- Armaldo
- Igglybuff
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglypuff
- Feebas
- Milotic
- Castform
- Staryu
- Starmie
- Kecleon
- Shuppet
- Banette
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Tropius
- Chimecho
- Absol
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Wynaut
- Wobbuffet
- Natu
- Xatu
- Girafarig
- Phanpy
- Donphan
- Pinsir
- Heracross
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Spheal
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Clamperl
- Huntail
- Gorebyss
- Relicanth
- Corsola
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Luvdisc
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Kingdra
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
- Regirock
- Regice
- Registeel
- Latias
- Latios
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquazza
- Jirachi
- Deoxys
