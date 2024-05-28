The Pokémon franchise has grown exponentially over the years since, and its popularity is showing no sign of slowing down.

Games such as Emerald seem to have a life span that is crossing generations, which, for someone who grew up with the Pokémon games, is heartening to see.

So, let's take a trip down memory lane and have a look at all of the Pokémon in Emerald.

How many Pokémon are in the Pokémon Emerald Pokédex?

There are a total of 202 Pokémon in Pokémon Emerald; 135 of those are new, with the rest having already appeared in previous games, according to the Pokémon Database.

That’s still a hefty number of creatures to catch, battle and evolve, but as with many Pokémon games, playing Emerald is addictive - and so dedicated players should be able to achieve this feat in no time.

Full list of Pokémon in the Pokémon Emerald Pokédex

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Poochyena

Mightyena

Zigzagoon

Linoone

Wurmple

Silcoon

Beautifly

Cascoon

Dustox

Lotad

Lombre

Ludicolo

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Taillow

Swellow

Wingull

Pelipper

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Surskit

Masquerain

Shroomish

Breloom

Slakoth

Vigoroth

Slaking

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Nincada

Ninjask

Shedinja

Whismur

Loudred

Exploud

Makuhita

Hariyama

Goldeen

Seaking

Magikarp

Gyarados

Azurill

Marill

Azumarill

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Nosepass

Skitty

Delcatty

Zubat

Golbat

Crobat

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Sableye

Mawile

Aron

Lairon

Aggron

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Meditite

Medicam

Electrike

Manectric

Plusle

Minun

Magnemite

Magneton

Voltorb

Electrode

Volbeat

Illumise

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Bellossom

Doduo

Dodrio

Roselia

Gulpin

Swalot

Carvanha

Sharpedo

Wailmer

Wailord

Numel

Camerupt

Slugma

Magcarpo

Torkoal

Grimer

Muk

Koffing

Weezing

Spoink

Grumpig

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Spinda

Skarmory

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Cacnea

Cacturne

Swablu

Altaria

Zangoose

Seviper

Lunatone

Solrock

Barboach

Whiscash

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Baltoy

Claydol

Lileep

Cradily

Anorith

Armaldo

Igglybuff

Jigglypuff

Wigglypuff

Feebas

Milotic

Castform

Staryu

Starmie

Kecleon

Shuppet

Banette

Duskull

Dusclops

Tropius

Chimecho

Absol

Vulpix

Ninetales

Pichu

Pikachu

Raichu

Psyduck

Golduck

Wynaut

Wobbuffet

Natu

Xatu

Girafarig

Phanpy

Donphan

Pinsir

Heracross

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Snorunt

Glalie

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Clamperl

Huntail

Gorebyss

Relicanth

Corsola

Chinchou

Lanturn

Luvdisc

Horsea

Seadra

Kingdra

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

Latias

Latios

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquazza

Jirachi

Deoxys

