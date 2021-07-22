PlayStation PSN, Steam and Fortnite down: Updates as gamers unable to play or buy games online

PlayStation’s PSN network and Valve’s Steam have both gone down leaving users unable to buy games or log in.

Gamers have shared on Twitter their frustration as both sites went offline.

Update: Amazon, UPS, Fortnite, Steam, PSN have all reported issues in the past hour due to an issue with Akamai Edge DNS, a service they all use.

According to Down Detector, the issues began at 4.22pm UK time with 83 percent of issues are with log ins to the PSN network. Similar issues were seen on Steam, with 59 per cent of users saying the website was unavailable and 25 per cent having issues with online gaming.

Neither PlayStation or Steam support has responded to user queries yet. The PS5 shows the message: “Services are busy right now. We’ll be back soon.”

The tracker site has also reported issues with Fortnite in the past hour.

Fortnite is currently impacted by a broader internet issue affecting a range of online services. We'll provide an update when players are able to jump in as normal. pic.twitter.com/TPstLv9REm — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 22, 2021

The outage Fortnite (and WarFrame on Twitter) alludes to seems to be with Akamai Edge DNS service, the content delivery company that facilitates the services for both PSN and Steam. Akamai has said on its website: “We are aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service.”

It adds: “We are actively investigating the issue. If you have questions or are experiencing impact due to this issue, please contact Akamai Technical Support. In the interest of time, we are providing you the most current information available, which is subject to changes, corrections, and updates.”

Gamers have been sharing their frustration on Twitter.

Specific games hosted on the sites have taken to Twitter to respond to fan queries.

Dead by Daylight tweeted: “The team is investigating outages affecting players on Steam and the Playstation Network. Stay tuned for more information as we have it!”

As of the time of writing PlayStation and Steam have yet to tweet.

