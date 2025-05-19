But those are settings used in broad strokes system-wide, the new specific feature for Game Chat is text-to-speech, as described by @OatmealDome on X (formerly Twitter) and spotted by VGC, which allows players to type messages and have them read out by the console.

As OatmealDome points out, the original Switch supported external keyboards, so it's safe to assume that the Switch 2 will do so too. This would make it far quicker to type out messages than by solely having to rely on the on-screen keyboard.

This is in tandem with speech-to-text, which generates closed captions of what others in Game Chat are saying, something especially useful for the hearing impaired.

Though the example given is in Japanese, the UK Nintendo Website confirms it as a feature, implying it will be available in English as well.

Switching between regions, it appears many languages will have the feature, but it’s not clear if every country listed will have its native language(s) supported.

But seeing as many languages are supported, it will be interesting to see if Nintendo will be able to implement any sort of translation, so that players across the world coil communicate and understand one another, something especially useful if you plan to take your Switch 2 abroad on holiday or if you are moving.

Nevertheless, gaming is a great way for people to stay connected, so it’s wonderful to see big strides being made towards inclusivity.

But sadly, Game Chat will only be available for free until March 2026, after which it will become a part of Nintendo Switch Online, a paid subscription service.

For those simply looking to chat with their friends, this is a bit of a blow, but fortunately, it is much cheaper compared to offerings for PlayStation and Xbox.

But with all that said, we can get to grips with the new accessibility features when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches this summer.

