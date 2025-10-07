And now, Newbon is adding another feather to his cap. The star took to social media to announce the news, as well as inviting fans to invest in the idea.

"Thrilled to announce my partnership as Voice Director with Epic Tellers on our new game Starfinder: Afterlight," Newbon posted on Instagram last night (Monday 6th October).

Neil Newbon at the C2E2 Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo in Chicago. Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

That’s right! Newbon is working as the voice director on an upcoming game called Starfinder: Afterlight.

The game's official Kickstarter page adds: "It is a true privilege to announce that Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3, Resident Evil Village) has joined our mission as our voice director.

"Neil will be responsible for guiding and shaping the voice acting in the game, from casting to final delivery, ensuring every performance fits the creative vision."

Seemingly designed with fans of Pathfinder in mind, Starfinder: Afterlight is described on Steam as a “party-based RPG that brings Paizo's beloved science-fantasy universe to life.”

Players will “battle across the Pact Worlds, lead a legendary crew where your choices shape their destiny, and well — save the galaxy while you're at it!”

The game has already been fully paid for, but Newbon has announced an extra wave of additional fundraising with one goal in mind: "to increase the cast beyond the main actors and supporting actors."

With Newbon being one of the biggest names in the video game acting world right now, it’s very cool to see him stepping behind the scenes like this to direct a team of actors, and even pushing for extra funding to create more acting jobs on the project.

Whether or not Newbon will lend his own iconic voice to the game remains to be seen, but we wouldn’t be surprised if he does! Wouldn't that be the icing on the cake?

You can check out the game, and help fund it, on its Kickstarter page.

We’ll bring you more news on Starfinder: Afterlight as we have it. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer below.

If the box above is not showing, you may need to change your privacy settings. In the Radio Times site footer, click ‘Manage Privacy Settings’. Under ‘Site Vendors’, consent to ‘YouTube’, then press Save & Exit.

Read more on Neil Newbon:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.