Players make their way across a traditional monopoly board while building their empires and taking down competitors.

There are 215 boards in Monopoly Go, beginning with New York City and ending with Jackpot Jungle. It will take quite some time to do that, with dice rolls being the key to progressing - however, these are limited.

So, if you are hoping to get one over on Rich Uncle Pennybags, it's worth taking a look at these beginner tips we've rounded up.

More like this

Monopoly Go: Best tips and tricks for new players

Monopoly Go. Scopely

There are plenty of tips and tricks that will help you progress in Monopoly Go, but here are some of our favourites worth trying early on.

Build fast at first then slow down

As soon as you can, start building your properties and upgrading them to the maximum tier. This will quickly push up your Net Worth, which in turn represents your progress level.

It's worth investing early as you unlock the Auto Roll feature at level eight, the sticker album at level 15 and the Daily Treats at level 25. All of these are great ways to maximise your benefits in Monopoly Go without having to spend a penny.

Once you've hit these targets, it's then better to save up all the cash and then upgrade all at once to avoid any Shutdowns that will lose you progress.

Community Chest

One of the biggest features of Monopoly Go in the Community Chest is locked until five friends are added. These can either be people you know or random players to get your hands on the feature. The game has an active Discord channel where players can connect.

Once done, the Community Chest's jackpot will increase every time you land on it. You then have the opportunity to play the Community Chest mini-game once per day with friends.

Check in once a day

While caution is always recommended when playing games with in-game monetisation like Monopoly Go, there's a simple way to make sure you never need to spend any real money - and that's to just log in regularly, with five dice rolls added every hour.

Leave the game for six hours and you will be up to the maximum total of 30 dice rolls. Free dice rolls are also given via the Daily Treats feature, providing another reason to jump in and claim some extra goodies.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Get social

One of the easiest ways to get more dice rolls is by connecting Monopoly Go to social applications. An extra 25 dice rolls are unlocked upon linking the game to your Facebook, and another 30 can be unlocked from friends in your phone's contact books. The game is designed around playing with others, so rewards you as such.

Create a dice link

Head to the Friends section and a custom dice link unique to your profile can be created. By doing this and then sharing with friends who have not installed the game, free dice rolls and stickers can be earned once they download Monopoly Go.

Don't play the game for long durations

It may sound crazy, but Monopoly Go does not reward long play, with better incentives for short stints. Shields are used to protect your buildings from rival attacks, but only three of them can be stored at any one time. It's better to wait until you've lost some so you can then claim some in your next dice rolls. If not, they are simply wasted.

Not to mention, it's generally better to not get addicted to a game that has a lot of in-game monetisation. Everything in moderation, as it were, meaning you can still enjoy Monopoly Go for what it is without the need to spend any real-life money just for a couple of extra dice rolls.

Monopoly Go is available across iOS and Android.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.