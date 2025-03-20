The Minecraft Movie Meal has a range of options to choose from, with customers able to opt for a Big Mac, nine nuggets or four veggie dippers, with their choice of side and carbonated drink.

Nothing quite says Minecraft without exploring multiple worlds, now does it? McDonald's will also be introducing a limited edition Nether Flame sauce, which is inspired by the Nether, with crushed red pepper and flaming cayenne, balanced with hints of garlic and sweetness.

A Minecraft Movie Meal.

The Apple Cake McFlurry puts a spin on the classic ice-cream with apple and shortcake pieces, topped off with a sour apple cause.

Ben Fox, Senior Vice President Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: "McDonald's is exploring a brand-new world with the A Minecraft Movie collaboration. We're always looking for fun and exciting ways to bring excitement to our menu and the A Minecraft Movie Meal is a perfect way to bring two icons together.

"This partnership has allowed us to bring amazing collectibles, crafted for adults, to the UK for the first-time ever! We can't wait for fans to meet their favourite McDonaldsland characters in blockified form, and to experience the new products which have been inspired by the A Minecraft Movie universe – Nether Sauce and Apple Cake McFlurry."

A Minecraft Movie is set to be released in cinemas on Friday 4th April 2025.

