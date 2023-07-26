Here’s everything you need to know about the Marvel Snap Series Drop schedule, including which cards are moving down a series to become more easily collectable for the majority of players.

Marvel Snap Series Drop schedule

The next Marvel Snap series drop should take place by the end of July 2023, based on previous drops in the schedule. It’s tricky to know for sure, though, as the system has recently changed.

There isn’t much of a Marvel Snap Series Drop schedule, with the developer confirming that drops will now happen more randomly than before. Up until May 2023, a Series Drop would reliably take place every month or so.

Nowadays, there is more flexibility in what cards drop Series and when. The development team takes community input into account when it comes to what cards drop from Series 5 to 4 and 4 to 3, too.

Because of the increased flexibility, there will be some cards dropping straight from Series 5 to Series 3, while monthly drops may not happen at all. Some cards are locked into being Series 5 or 4.

It’s not just the Series Drop system that makes it easier for players to unlock new and high-level cards - the new Spotlight Cache is doing that, too.

Which cards are moving in the Marvel Snap Series Drop?

It’s currently unknown precisely what cards are moving in the next Marvel Snap Series Drop. Since the system was changed, releases have been less predictable.

Given there aren't actually that many Series 5 or Series 4 cards, we can still have a good idea of what cards would be moving down in the next drop, however.

We've listed these cards by release order, as the older cards tend to be the ones that get moved down first.

Series 4 Cards

Darkhawk

Knull

Zabu

MODOK

Stature

Master Mold

Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Nimrod

Snowguard

Stegron

Spider-Ham

Spider-Man 2099

Series 5 Cards

Kitty Pryde

Jeff the Baby Land Shark

Hit Monkey

Iron Lad

Howard the Duck

The Living Tribunal

Nebula

Silk

Ghost-Spider

Jean Grey

You'll notice that four cards are missing from this list: Thanos, Galactus, Kang and High Evolutionary. These four cards, classed as the 'Big Bad' cards are unlikely to move down from Series 5 at any point soon.

