These courses are designed around collecting five hidden Wonder Tokens in order to unlock a Wonder Seed, and are different to standard levels due to the layout being more open, allowing you to explore right, left, up, down and even the backdrop.

Found in World 2 of Fluff-Puff Peaks, Search Party: Puzzling Park requires a bit of luck, or a trial-and-error approach that is causing frustration for some.

This handy guide will explain how to find all the Wonder Tokens in Search Party: Puzzling Park to complete the level.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to complete Mario Wonder’s Search Party: Puzzling Park level

Five Wonder Tokens with a flower emblem etched on them need to be collected in Search Party: Puzzling Park to complete the stage in World 2: Fluff-Puff Peaks.

A handy video by Gamers Heroes can be watched below, which gives a full walk through Search Party: Puzzling Park.

The first Wonder Token is located immediately after starting the level, with a group of Hidden Blocks hovering above the first bridge. Hit the empty space above to reveal the Hidden Blocks and jump up to grab the flower token.

Jump into the yellow pipe on the right and the second Wonder Token can be found just to the right of where you appear in the backdrop of the level. Head back to the pipe to return to the front.

Head to the bottom-right of the stage from here by dropping down the first gap and then down another one to the right of two yellow pipes. Fall to the ground and the third Wonder Token should be just in front of you.

Make your way back up the pipe and head back the way you came on the right. This time, instead of jumping down the gap on the right, jump back up the three platforms - but before reaching the third, jump underneath it to reveal a Hidden Block.

More like this

A vine will emerge from the Hidden Block, which can then be climbed to the fourth Wonder Token.

The fifth Wonder Token can then be found by dropping back down the vines and the three platforms where the Hidden Block appeared and running to the left-hand side of the screen.

Here, you will find a single pipe standing by itself. Head to the left-hand side and run up to the pipe which, in turn, should start moving the pipe.

Do this until the space between the wall and the other pipe is equal, then jump up from on top and a Hidden Block will be revealed containing the final Wonder Token.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.