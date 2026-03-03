Gaming's handsomest zombie slayer Leon S Kennedy is back in Resident Evil Requiem, and older than ever – but how old, exactly?

While he's aged very well in a world where you certainly wouldn't begrudge someone a few stress lines, it isn't immediately obvious what his true age is.

So, for a quick overview on how old RE9's ageing protagonist is, here's what you need to know.

How old is Leon in Resident Evil Requiem? RE9 hero's age revealed

Leon Kennedy is approximately 51 years old in Resident Evil Requiem.

This isn't explicitly stated in the game, but we can roughly work it out by piecing a few clues together.

First things first, Leon's date of birth is 31 July 1977. This means he was around 21 when he first debuted as an ass-kicking RPD officer in Resident Evil 2, which takes place in 1998.

While some Capcom statements prior to launch implied that the game was set in 2026, in-game newspapers confirm that the game is set in 2028.

One particular article players can read recalls the 1998 destruction of Raccoon City during the events of Resident Evil 2, noting that "it's been 30 years since it happened".

Now, using some complex arithmetic, if we take Leon's 21 years at the time of RE2 and add the 30 years between then and the events of RE9, hey presto, you get a whole 51 years old – or maybe 50, as we don't know if RE9 takes place before or after his birthday.

All things considered, Leon's looking pretty spry for his age, still managing to kick the hell out of any and all zombie comers, and long may it continue.

