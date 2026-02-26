Grace and Leon (mostly Grace) wouldn't stand much chance in Resident Evil Requiem without its many weapons.

Whether it's handguns, assault rifles, or just a good old-fashioned axe, you've got plenty of weapons to choose from when it comes to deleting zombies.

While you're out there, you may want to make use of our safe codes to unlock the odd locked safe too.

But for now, we'll take you through the myriad of ways you can crush a zombie with every weapon type and a full list of weapons in Resident Evil Requiem.

Resident Evil Requiem weapons: Full list of guns and how to get them

Resident Evil Requiem has a number of weapons spread across different weapon types that you'll acquire throughout the game.

We've put together a list split by weapon type, with a quick explainer on where and how to unlock each one:

Handguns

B934 – Found in the Dining Hall in the Rhodes Hill Care Center West Wing

Found in the Dining Hall in the Rhodes Hill Care Center West Wing S&S M232 – Found in the Bar & Lounge on the second floor of the Rhodes Hill Care Center West Wing

Found in the Bar & Lounge on the second floor of the Rhodes Hill Care Center West Wing Alligator Snapper – Leon's starting gun

Leon's starting gun Silencer 9 – Found in the Supply Box Shop

Found in the Supply Box Shop Matilda IMP – Can be purchased in the post-game for 500CP

Can be purchased in the post-game for 500CP Freya's Needle –Can be purchased in the post-game for 4,000CP

Magnums

Requiem – Leon's starting gun

Leon's starting gun Ghost Grudge – Can be purchased in the post-game for 1,000CP

Shotguns

MSBG 500 Shotgun – Found in the Attic in the Rhodes Hill Care Center West Wing

Found in the Attic in the Rhodes Hill Care Center West Wing 990-Tac – Found in the Supply Box Shop

Found in the Supply Box Shop W870 Police – Found in the Kendo Gun Shop

Assault Rifles

Classic 70 – Obtained after cutscene where Leon finds Grace in the Courtyard

Obtained after cutscene where Leon finds Grace in the Courtyard M1A – Found in a BSAA Container in East Racoon City

Found in a BSAA Container in East Racoon City Redemption – Can be purchased in the post-game for 3,500CP

SMGs

Stiri REVO3 A1 – Found in the Supply Box Shop

Found in the Supply Box Shop Gal – Found in the Underground Parking Room in East Racoon City

Found in the Underground Parking Room in East Racoon City Clatter Carbine – Can be purchased in the post-game for 6,000CP

Melee Weapons

Mortal Edge Axe – Obtained by Leon from the Commander in the ARK building. Can also be purchased earlier in post-game for 3,000CP.

Obtained by Leon from the Commander in the ARK building. Can also be purchased earlier in post-game for 3,000CP. Kotetsu Knife – Can be purchased in the post-game for 5,000CP

Special Weapons

RPG-7 – Can be purchased in the post-game for 15,000CP

