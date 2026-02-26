At long last, Resident Evil Requiem is here, and it has brought with it a whole host of trophies and achievements to unlock.

If you're an RE fiend, then you're probably wondering what it takes to platinum this game, and you're certainly not the only one.

Along the way, you'll want to make sure you're cracking all the safe codes and collecting all the available weapons.

But for now, we'll take you through the full list of Resident Evil Requiem trophies, including marking which ones are missable.

Resident Evil trophy guide: Missable trophies and full list of achievements

There are 48 total trophies to be earned in Resident Evil Requiem.

Nine of these trophies are automatically unlocked upon completing certain sections of the story. Furthermore, you'll earn at least one trophy for completing the game on a certain difficulty, with higher difficulty tiers unlocking all lower difficulty achievements.

Excluding the nine story-related trophies and four difficulty trophies, all of the remaining 35 trophies are missable. To make things even clearer, we've marked all missable trophies with an asterisk.

Here is the full list of trophies in Resident Evil Requiem:

Déjà vu – Encounter an outbreak in Wrenwood

Encounter an outbreak in Wrenwood Descent Into Darkness – Reach the basement of the Care Center

Reach the basement of the Care Center It's Been a Long Night – Reach the courtyard of the Care Center

Reach the courtyard of the Care Center A Harsh Reality – Escape the Care Center

Escape the Care Center Going Down? – Reach the ground using the suspended platform

Reach the ground using the suspended platform The Hero Returns – Arrive at R.P.D.

Arrive at R.P.D. I Remember That, Too – Defeat the Super Tyrant

Defeat the Super Tyrant Umbrella's Legacy – Find ARK

Find ARK The Final Mission – Start exploring the lower levels of ARK

Start exploring the lower levels of ARK Hope and Requiem – Complete the main story by releasing Elpis*

Complete the main story by releasing Elpis* Rookie Agent – Complete the main story on at least Casual difficulty

Complete the main story on at least Casual difficulty Rising Agent – Complete the main story on at least Standard (Modern) difficulty

Complete the main story on at least Standard (Modern) difficulty Resolute Agent – Complete the main story on at least Standard (Classic) difficulty

Complete the main story on at least Standard (Classic) difficulty Remarkable Agent – Complete the main story on Insanity difficulty

Complete the main story on Insanity difficulty Out of Sight, Out of Mind – Store an item in the item box as Grace*

Store an item in the item box as Grace* The Ol' Fashioned Way – Use an ink ribbon to save at a typewriter*

Use an ink ribbon to save at a typewriter* Like Mother, Like Daughter – Unlock a drawer with a lockpick*

Unlock a drawer with a lockpick* Fatal Dose – Defeat a zombie using the hemolytic injector*

Defeat a zombie using the hemolytic injector* Science! – Unlock a crafting recipe using analysis*

Unlock a crafting recipe using analysis* The Power of Blood – Craft an item using the blood collector*

Craft an item using the blood collector* Blood! More Blood! – Use 300 microsamples of infected blood*

Use 300 microsamples of infected blood* Bring Out the Big Guns – Stun the Girl with Requiem*

Stun the Girl with Requiem* The Hunt Begins – Destroy one Mr. Raccoon memoriam*

Untouchable – Parry an enemy attack*

Parry an enemy attack* Can I Borrow This? – Throw a weapon dropped by an enemy*

Throw a weapon dropped by an enemy* Chop Chop – Defeat three zombies with a hatchet finishing attack*

Defeat three zombies with a hatchet finishing attack* Retail Therapy – Purchase an item from the Supply Box*

Purchase an item from the Supply Box* Tailor Made – Upgrade a weapon*

Upgrade a weapon* Road Rage – Stop one of Victor's attacks on the highway*

Stop one of Victor's attacks on the highway* Master Craftsman – Craft every possible item with Leon*

Craft every possible item with Leon* Bang For Your Buck – Defeat at least three enemies with a single Requiem shot*

Defeat at least three enemies with a single Requiem shot* Cat Got Your Tongue? – Cut the tongue off a Licker β2 using the hatchet*

Cut the tongue off a Licker β2 using the hatchet* Order Up! – Defeat the chef in the Care Center in the main story*

Defeat the chef in the Care Center in the main story* Deadly Duet – Defeat the two singers in the main story*

Defeat the two singers in the main story* Grace and Goliath – Defeat Chunk as Grace*

Defeat Chunk as Grace* Internal Dispute – Make a zombie attack another zombie in the hospital wards*

Make a zombie attack another zombie in the hospital wards* Seasoned Pro – Defeat 300 enemies*

Defeat 300 enemies* Not Today, Buds! – Defeat all the Plant 43 seedlings*

Defeat all the Plant 43 seedlings* No Safe is Safe – Open every safe in the main story*

Open every safe in the main story* Crate Expectations – Open all BSAA containers*

Open all BSAA containers* Case Closed – Read all the files in the main story*

Read all the files in the main story* You Little Rascal! – Destroy every Mr. Raccoon memoriam*

Destroy every Mr. Raccoon memoriam* Speed Demon – Complete the main story by releasing Elpis within four hours*

Complete the main story by releasing Elpis within four hours* Credit Where Credit Is Due – Earn 200,000 credits*

Earn 200,000 credits* Bloodlust – Collect 5,000 microsamples of infected blood with the blood collector*

Collect 5,000 microsamples of infected blood with the blood collector* Model Mania – View all models*

View all models* Curator – View all concept art*

View all concept art* Never Touch the Stuff – Complete the main story without using Herbs or Med Injectors*

Complete the main story without using Herbs or Med Injectors* Minimalist –Complete the main story without Grace using the blood collector*

While plenty of these achievements can be missed, you can ensure that you collect every one by making sure to have a dedicated save file at the start of each new section.

That being said, even by doing this certain trophies will be very difficulty to get all in one run, such as completing the game on Insanity difficulty and completing the game without using Herbs or Med Injectors.

As such, you can expect to play through the game at least twice anyway, if not more times than that if you want 100 per cent completion.

