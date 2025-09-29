So, for a full run-down of how long it will take from a quick playthrough to 100 per cent completion, here's how long it takes to beat Silent Hill f.

How long is Silent Hill f? Hours needed to beat explained

The main story of Silent Hill f takes roughly 9-10 hours to complete. This is based on our own playthrough of the game for our review.

This time includes a bit of wandering around to see some of the side content on offer, finding locker codes and the like, in addition to completing the full story, so you could probably finish it in eight hours or less if you focused entirely on the main objectives.

Conversely, if you wanted to spend a bit more time exploring, then you're probably looking at anywhere between 12-15 hours to beat, depending on how thorough you want to be.

The time to beat for 100% completion, however, skyrockets pretty significantly.

Silent Hill f has five different endings, completing all of which will be required for 100% completion of the game.

You are locked into one specific ending the first time you play through the story, and because of the requirements for the other endings, you won't be able to get them all in one run.

Three of the endings can only be obtained on New Game+, while the final true ending requires you to have completed two out of three particular endings (one of them is a joke ending and does not contribute to this).

The fewest number of runs you can get all five endings in is three, meaning if you were particularly speedy, you could probably get full 100 per cent completion in 25-30 hours, but that's perhaps a bit generous.

On the flip side, if you don't particularly care about being efficient and choose to just do five entire playthroughs (each to their own), then you're probably looking at closer to 40-50 hours – it all depends!

Don't worry, though. Every time you play through, there are small changes to cutscenes, dialogue and the notes you find while exploring, so there's something new on every playthrough.

