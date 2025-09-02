So, with the game's release time fast approaching, if you're hoping to get yourself a Silksong Collector's Edition, here's what you need to know.

Is there a Hollow Knight: Silksong Collector's Edition?

At the time of writing, there is no Hollow Knight: Silksong Collector's Edition available to purchase.

While the game is launching on 4th September, players will only be able to purchase a standard version of the game.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Not only is there no Collector's Edition, but the game will actually be digital-only at launch, with physical editions only coming at some point in 2026.

So, if you want to play Silksong at launch, you may just have to bite the bullet and get yourself a second copy at a later date.

Will there be a Hollow Knight: Silksong Collector's Edition in the future?

Naturally, this is all just speculation as Team Cherry is yet to announce one themselves, but we think that Hollow Knight: Silksong will almost certainly receive a Collector's Edition in the future.

The original Hollow Knight received a Collector's Edition only three months after launch that included a comic, metal brooch, physical map of Hallownest and an art print set, as well as a physical copy of the game.

It would be a shock if Team Cherry decided not to create a similar Collector's Edition for Silksong, given the game's popularity.

As for when it could arrive, our best guess is that Silksong' Collector's Editions will probably become available alongside the game's physical release in 2026.

At that point, it'll be on you to buy one fast enough before they inevitably sell out.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.