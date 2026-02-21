If you're reading this, you must be stuck on the High on Life 2 tax quiz. This wizard (also known as Finance Wiz James Stevenson) sure does value fiscal prowess, am I right?

It's worth noting that you can bypass this quiz altogether - if you don't want to stand around and answer tax questions, you can walk straight ahead and solve a puzzle instead to gain access to the castle.

However, if you skip the quiz, you will be giving up your chance to get one of the High on Life 2 missable trophies. There's an achievement named 'Why do you know all that stuff?' which is only getable at this point in the game, and you'll only earn if you ace the quiz.

So, if you want to boss the quiz and earn that achievement, read on for the answers. We won't tell if you don't.

High on Life 2 wizard riddle answers: How to get full marks in the tax quiz explained

All the answers you need for the wizard's tax-based riddles are below! Note that, if you get a question wrong, he'll just keep asking them again and again until you get full marks. That is, unless you skip past him and solve the puzzle instead.

In part eight of my fifteen-part webinar The Grind Runs From You, how is nontaxable income defined?

Nontaxable income is income that is not subject to taxes, like some municipal bond interest or disability benefits.

In section 13Q of Pefie Truffet’s How to Get Rich on the Backs of Others, how are current taxable year fixed liability terms explained in paragraph F451?

Liabilities are what you owe other parties.

In section 27J of the galactic tax code referendum, what does it say under the capital gains header in paragraph R?

The gain may be short-term or long-term.

In section 318X of The Income Tax: A Study of the History, Theory and Practice of Income Taxation at Home and Abroad, what is the deduction example of adjusted gross income - aka: AGI - listed in footnote 12.2?

Interest on student loans can be deducted from your gross income.

In section 6Z of Tobin’s Spirit Guide & Accounting Glossary, what does it say about casualty loss in chapter 14?

Casualty losses are caused by the complete or partial destruction of property resulting from an unexpected event, such as floods, storms, fires, etc.

In section 93P of the accounting lunar law handbook, how are intangible fixed assets discussed in paragraph H17.5?

Amortization of an intangible fixed asset periodically lowers its value over a set period of time.

When you've finished the quiz, head inside and prepare for a big boss battle! One of them most memorable ones in the game, in fact.

Once this quest is done, you will have a few High on Life 2 bounties still to go, but your collection of High on Life 2 guns is pretty much done - that is, unless you haven't found the BALL Guys yet!

For more intel on High on Life 2, you could also check out our developer interview from before the launch. You can even watch it in the video player below, if you're short of things to do.

