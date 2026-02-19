If you're playing High on Life 2 and you've spotted the unusable BALL Gun just chilling in your quarters, you might be wondering what that's all about.

This weapon was added in the first game's High on Knife DLC, but it's a little harder to get in High on Life 2 - because the BALL Guys, three little blue men who make it work, have gone missing!

Finding the BALL Guys will take some effort on your part, as they're all tied to different side missions that you might not stumble upon without knowing where to look.

These three little dudes will feed pinball-style balls into the gun for you, but you're going to have to find them first! The BALL Gun is great for crowd control, as it lets you drop down three pinball bumpers, enabling your ball to fly around between them and hit multiple enemies in a row.

We've got a video guide to explain the BALL Guys' locations in the player above (or you can watch it on YouTube). Use the time codes below to hunt down each of these BALL Guys and bring them back into the fold of your servitude.

00:14 Ball Guy 1 location

02:56 Ball Guy 2 location

08:18 Get the fishing rod (you'll need it for the next part)

10:03 Ball Guy 3 location

10:52 Pick up the Ball Gun

11:28 Ball Gun gameplay

Or if you prefer written guides, we've got you covered below!

High on Life 2 BALL Guys locations: How to get the BALL Gun explained

If you were hoping that you'd stumble upon the Ball Guys simply by the playing the story, think again! Each Ball Guy is tied up in a different side quest. We've got the key details below to help you tick off each of these jobs.

Ball Guy 1 location in High on Life 2

Head in here to find BALL Guy 1. Squanch Games

Ball Guy 1 is located in the Harbour area, specifically in the Town. Head there in the RV. When you land, turn right and you will see the building pictured above (a brown building with a curved roof).

You will need to use Bowie's special power to open the door and get inside this night club. (If you haven't unlocked Bowie yet, you don't have all the High on Life 2 guns you'll need for this job – you'll have to to push through the main story a bit more before you can tackle this side quest).

Once you're in the club, head into the far right corner and speak with the people at the DJ booth to start a dance-off. This Guitar Hero-like rhythm mini game shouldn't take you too long. You'll be given Ball Guy 1 as your reward for completing it.

Ball Guy 2 location in High on Life 2

Go up these stairs, turn right, and speak to the taxi driver to start the quest for Ball Guy 2. Squanch Games

Ball Guy 2 is located Downtown, specifically in the City Plaza area. Head here in the RV. Once you land, go up the flight of stairs to your right (picture above).

At the top of the flight of stairs, turn right and walk in that direction until you find a taxi driver asking for help. Pick up his side quest to begin your mission to bring home Ball Guy 2.

The taxi driver will ask you to pick up some passengers and ferry them around town. You'll need to look around the Downtown area until you find them all (we counted six, and it didn't seem to matter that we failed with a couple of them).

When you're done, return to the taxi driver (he won't have moved from the first place you met him). He'll give you one final challenge, and once you've done that, he'll reward you for your Crazy Taxi shenanigans by giving you Ball Guy 2.

How to get the fishing rod in High on Life 2

Under this big building, you'll find a fisherman. You'll need his rod for the next part! Squanch Games

Before you can get Ball Guy 3, you will need to pick up the fishing rod (who is, of course, a living being called Rod). If you already have this, you can skip to the next section of this article.

The fishing rod in High on Life 2 is located in the Harbour region, specifically in the Beach region. Travel there using the RV, and when you land, consult the image above. You'll need to jump across this little bit of water to find the fisherman sat there.

Speak to him, and he'll ask your help to dislodge his fishing boat. Turn to the water, and use Travis's special ability to send the boat flying into the air. Once you've done this, the fisherman will give you the rod, parting with his best friend in the process.

Ball Guy 3 location in High on Life 2

Head to the bottom right of the zoo, and prepare to lock in with Rod. Squanch Games

Ball Guy 3 is located in the Zoo, and you can start at the Gift Shop to begin your hunt for him. Once you're at the Zoo, head to where the player is located in the map above (right down in the bottom right corner).

In the bottom right corner of the map, you will find a fishing spot. Settle down here with Rod, and keep fishing until you find a Ball Guy. In our experience, he was the third golden 'fish' that we found in this spot.

And if you're new to fishing in High on Life 2, our main tip is to jiggle both sticks on your controller when the fish is nearly caught. This takes some getting used to, but once you understand the process, it gets a lot easier.

Now that you have all three Ball Guys, how do you actually get the Ball Gun? Simply return to your quarters, interact with the tank near the white board, and pick up the gun on top of it.

You're now free to enjoy one of the most fun guns in the game! Hopefully, you agree that it was worth the effort. And if you'd like to learn more about High on Life 2, check out our big interview with the developers.

