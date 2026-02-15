Squanch Games has released High on Life 2 on the masses, which means fans of the original game now have a stack of new bounties to complete.

As I said in my High on Life 2 review, "The overarching story and the structure isn’t the greatest strength of this game, with one of the most memorable missions actually having nothing to do with the main plot.

"There are even points in the game where there is basically nothing to do but go to sleep and wait for the next mission to arrive, which does take the pace out of proceedings a bit and slightly kills the vibe."

But still, it's a fun game. And if you're playing it, you'll want to know how many bounties there are, which will help you work out how far through the main story you've gotten. Let's get cracking, then!

How many bounties are in High on Life 2?

By our count, there are seven main bounties in High on Life 2.

These main missions are delivered to the player with a fair amount of choice. You normally get given two bounties to choose from in each new chunk of the story.

That being said, the order you tackle them in doesn't make a huge difference to the overall journey of the player-character. It just means that you'll unlock some guns quicker than others.

After each pair of missions, the game will give you a chance to work on your collectables and revisit the open worlds you've discovered so far. When you're ready for more main missions, head back to base and go to sleep. When you wake up, the next chunk of the story will be ready for you.

Full list of High on Life 2 bounties

The full list of High on Life 2 bounties, to the best of our knowledge, looks like this:

Billionaire Larry Pinkstock

Senator Muppy Doo

Finance Wiz James Stevenson

Cult Leader Gwendolyn Birch

Movie Star Bronkin Bucko

Professor Jane Berkel

Final boss battle

The first six missions are delivered in pairs, allowing you to pick which of the two you'd like to do first. And once you've done the sixth one, you're into the endgame and heading for your big court date.

We haven't put the name of the last boss, and that is basically for spoiler reasons! There is a secret there we don't want to ruin for you.

It's also worth noting that some of the missions (particularly the cult leader one) will be triggered while you're following much more innocent-looking mission markers and quest titles.

If you're ever unsure of how to progress the main story, check the YomYom in the RV. There should be some prompts there to put you back on the golden path.

If there aren't any new bounties in the YomYom for you, you might need to head to bed in the base to hurry things along.

We hope you have fun with it. And if you want to learn more about High on Life 2, check out our big developer interview!

