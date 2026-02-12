The latest in the recent slew of big-screen video game adaptations, the Helldivers movie has now confirmed its release date and a rather big name in the lead role.

First released in 2015 by Swedish developer Arrowhead Game Studios, the series saw decent success but truly rocketed in popularity with the release of 2024's Helldivers 2.

Such is its popularity now, that in 2025, Sony Pictures announced that a film based on the series was in the works.

Now, via Variety, Sony Pictures and PlayStation have confirmed that the film is slated for a 10 November 2027 release.

Furthermore, Game of Thrones and Aquaman star Jason Momoa has been confirmed in the lead role, although it is not yet clear what this role will entail.

Momoa continues to be a major beneficiary of the recent video game adaptation boom, starring in last year's box office hit A Minecraft Movie and as Blanka in the upcoming Street Fighter adaptation.

Momoa will be joined on set by Justin Lin, director of the Fast & Furious franchise.

Helldivers will mark the fourth major adaptation from Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions following 2022's Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, Peacock's Twisted Metal, and most recently, HBO's The Last of Us.

Helldivers follows the titular elite unit of soldiers as they battle the alien creatures known as Terminids and Automatons who threaten the safety of Super Earth, a satirically authoritarian society intent on 'spreading democracy' throughout the galaxy.

How this story will unfold on the big screen remains to be seen, but what is a certainty is that Helldivers' dedicated fanbase will be turning out in droves to support it.

