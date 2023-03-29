It’s always worth looking into what an update adds to a game and what it changes while you sit there waiting for it to finish downloading. Fortunately, the development team has detailed exactly what to expect from the new patch.

Sony and Polyphony Digital have released a brand-new Gran Turismo 7 update. The 1.37 update brings with it new cars, track layouts, and more.

Read on below to find out everything the new Gran Turismo 7 1.31 update is adding to the game and for the full list of patch notes.

This new Gran Turismo 7 update should go live at 6am GMT on 30th March, on both PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, with just one difference in the update between the two consoles.

For anyone counting along at home, this patch has been officially designated Gran Turismo 7's 1.31 update, and it's quite a significant one as we'll explain below.

The Gran Turismo 7 1.31 update adds five new cars into the game, two new track layouts for Nürburgring, new scapes, and 120 fps support (PS5-only).

While it doesn’t look to be changing anything in a major way gameplay-wise, this new update is more than welcome for giving us five new cars to drive. The five new cars are as follows:

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM ‘19

Mazda 3 X Burgundy Selection ‘19

Porsche 959 ‘87

Porsche Carrera GTS (904) ‘64

Toyota Alphard Executive Lounge ‘18

You can check out everything new in the patch in action in the update 1.31 trailer below:

The full list of patch notes for the Gran Turismo 7 1.31 update is as follows (thanks official Gran Turismo website & PlayStation Blog):

New Cars

New Nürburgring Track Layouts

Two new layouts for Germany's "Nürburgring" will find their way into the game this month.

Nürburgring Endurance

Total Length, 23,864m; Elevation Difference, 300m; Number of Corners, 85; Longest Straight, 2,135m The "Endurance" layout combines the "Nordschleife" and the "Grand Prix" courses to produce a track that measures 23,864m in length. This challenging technical course takes a shortcut through the Grand Prix section for a faster return to the Nordschleife and has seen use in races like the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS.)



Nürburgring Sprint

Total Length, 3,629m; Elevation Difference, 33m; Number of Corners, 12; Longest Straight, 620m The "Sprint" layout takes a shortcut at Turn 4 of the Grand Prix circuit to produce a short track that measures 3,629m in length. The tight nature of this layout makes it ideal for exciting races for lower-speed road cars.



Cherry Blossoms in Scapes

Cherry Blossoms joins Curation in Scapes Find in the Featured section



Other

Gran Turismo 7 will support up to 120FPS with the latest 1.31 Update. PS5 and display capable of 120 Hz output required

