But how many copies has Yōtei sold, and how much money has it made? Here's what you need to know.

Ghost of Yōtei sales numbers: How many copies has it sold?

Officially, we know that Ghost of Yōtei has surpassed 1 million copies sold since its release in early October, thanks to a confirmation from Sucker Punch Productions itself.

We say 'officially', because there is some interesting and unverified news going around on social media.

PlayStation China's director of sales operations recently made a post on China's WeChat Moments social media congratulating the Sucker Punch team on 2 million copies sold.

While it's certainly not unlikely that the game may have sold 2 million copies by this point, the post is strange for various reasons, including a third-party, AI-generated image and a blacked-out source.

Undoubtedly, further updates on Yōtei's sales figures are going to come around soon anyway, but discounting this potential misinformation, the official sales of Ghost of Yōtei stand at 1 million plus.

How much money has Ghost of Yōtei made?

As detailed before, it's impossible to know exactly how much money Yōtei has made so far, as we don't have exact sales figures. We can, however, make a rough estimate.

Ghost of Yōtei costs £69.99 in the UK. Simply multiplying that by 1 million, and we get the nice and easy number of just under £70 million (around $94 million)

Would that it were so simple! Yōtei retails at slightly lower prices at certain retailers, and prices vary in different countries – The $69.99 US retail price translates to roughly £52 here.

That's before we even get into the most expensive Digital Deluxe Edition and Collector's Edition.

So, again, it's impossible to know, but we think that it's probably safe to say that at the time of writing, Ghost of Yōtei has made somewhere in the region of £60-70 million / $80-90 million.

