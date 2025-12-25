Imagine the pure joy of being a kid, eyeing up a giant box under the Christmas tree, and finally unwrapping it on the big day to find that your wildest guesses were correct — it really is a new games console!

This festive season, we'd expect there to be plenty of people unboxing a fresh PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox, Steam Deck or Nex Playground, with wrapping paper strewn all around, and their eldest relative asleep on the sofa nearby.

But let's not forget about the environment just because it's Christmas. (Dear lord, that sentence sounds very Alan Partridge, doesn't it?).

With any new electrical goods that you're welcoming into your home, it's important to think about the planet and your carbon footprint to boot.

That's why we've teamed up with Playing for the Planet, an alliance that supports the video games industry to take action on the environment, to bring you some friendly tips at this most wonderful time of the year. Let's get started, shall we?

5 ways to help the planet while you play with your shiny new tech

Me having a normal one with the Switch 2. Nintendo

5. Check your settings

Most gaming hardware is designed to deliver the best performance possible, but these days it's also very common for new consoles to have power-saving options as well. Make sure to check what the options are with your new device.

Sony's PlayStation 5, for example, has a power-saver mode that can reduce power usage by 50 per cent, with a number of major games still being able to run (including recent AAA titles like CoD BO7 and Ghost of Yōtei). That would probably help your electrical bill as well as the planet!

It's also worth noting that an increasing number of games, including Fortnite and Arc Raiders, will have in-game power saving options (e.g. they can reduce your power output while you're idle).

4. Think about the right size TV

Bigger isn't always better, especially from the planet's point of view!

A 65-inch TV can consume nearly twice as much power as a 43-inch TV, a report has found, so it's worth considering that when you're deciding how big of a telly or monitor to use with your gaming tech.

Of course, this is a balancing act, as players will have their own preferences regarding screen size. But you should definitely keep this in mind next time you're upgrading your TV.

3. Stick to your Smart TV apps

For the last few console generations, it's become perfectly normal to have TV streaming apps like Netflix available natively on gaming consoles.

Most modern TVs will also have Smart TV apps, which will allow you to stream your TV shows through the telly without needing any other kit to be turned on.

Our friends at Playing for the Planet have pointed out that it is more energy efficient to use your Smart TV apps, instead of running a games console just for viewing purposes.

2. Don't stream games if you don't have to

Streaming games over the internet, without downloading them or inserting a disc, has become a fun way to try out games in recent years.

However, if you're planning to play a game for a long time, Playing for the Planet recommends downloading the game onto your console (or buying a disc version) rather than streaming.

With the game properly stored on your console, you don't have to waste extra energy streaming from the internet every time you play it. Your broadband provider will thank you, too.

1. Consider refurbished

Next time you're planning to add something to your gaming set-up, be that a new console or a TV or some peripherals, it's worth considering a second hand 'refurbished' purchase.

Playing for the Planet notes that refurbished devices can reduce e-waste, carbon emissions and material consumption, which is a win on three counts, not to mention the fact that you're saving an old piece of tech from the scrapheap.

I actually had a refurbished PS4, and it served me very well in the final few years before the PS5 came out. I didn't have any problems, and it ran new games like The Last of Us Part 2 all the way until the end of that generation.

So, those are your tips for living an eco-friendly gaming life on your new hardware. Have a great Christmas, and enjoy your new games!

You can learn more about Playing for the Planet on its website.

