Well, folks, we did it, and by we, we’re actually talking about clever people on the internet who are good at sleuthing, as the mystery surrounding the statue in the Mojave Desert, unveiled as part of The Game Awards 2025, appears to have been solved!

First unveiled by Geoff Keighley in a cryptic fashion, the internet instantly went into a frenzy. But, it wasn’t long before Keighley shared the coordinates for would-be detectives to go see it for themselves.

Rumours came and went, as studios denied having anything to do with it. There was talk of it being a Diablo 4 DLC or a Path of Exile 2 promo, given the statue was adorned with tormented souls and crocodiles.

There were God of War evangelists and Bloodborne truthers, but they all came and went.

Some thought it might even have been for The Elder Scrolls 6, but Bethesda denied that it was them. With the mystery still unsolved, people began to suspect it may be a new IP entirely.

Many were sceptical of it being anything of substance, given Keighley’s propensity for hyping up games that are of his own particular special interest, as summed up by @hatty_ on X (formerly Twitter).

But, keeping the niggling doubt away from the back of our apathetic minds was none other than Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, who said it was "very cool and many will be excited for it."

This kept the flame alive, and expectations have actually been met, and perhaps even exceeded, when three new trademark filings in Europe went live for Divinity, the series that Baldur’s Gate 3 developers Larian Studios have been making games for since 2002.

As you can see in the X post from Wario64, featuring graphics and reporting from Mp1st, the new trademarked logo is a dead ringer for what looks to be a central eye with tendrils emanating from it.

So, it is definitely Divinity, but in what form? Larian Studios reported a while back that it was working on two projects simultaneously, with one possibly having the codename ‘Excalibur’.

With the cat out of the bag, so to speak, all attention turned to Larian Studios and the folks who work for them.

Happening simultaneously with the discovery of the trademark filings, @PlaystationSize on X posted that Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition was coming to PS5.

Director of Publishing, Michael Douse, who goes by @Cromwelp on X, responded.

Then, in a follow-up post, Douse replied to a user asking about Divinity 3:

All of this took place in the hour following the statue mystery, and it’s unlikely that Douse had not seen that the mystery had been solved.

The question remains, then, what does the statue represent? Is it for an announcement of Divinity: Original Sin 2 coming to current-gen consoles, or will it be for Divinity: Original Sin 3, or some other title in the Divinity universe?

If it is the latter, then re-releasing a previous title would be great for new sales, and onboarding new fans to the series who only know the studio for Baldur’s Gate 3.

It’s not a long wait until The Game Awards 2025, so we will have our answers soon enough!

