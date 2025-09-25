Now, as part of this year's Tokyo Game Show, the sequel has been revealed alongside its rather fitting new setting: Japan.

A teaser trailer for the game was shown as part of a dedicated Xbox broadcast, scrolling across a workbench with various references to the series's previous locales before panning to a shot of Mount Fuji in the distance.

Playground Games

In a quick brief from art director Don Arceta on Xbox Wire, it was revealed that the game will span both urban and rural Japan.

"While we're not announcing too much in terms of detail right now, we're excited to show fans the true breadth of beauty – both natural and urban environments – that Japan has to offer.

"From the neon lights and towering buildings of Tokyo City – one of our most detailed and layered environments to date – to the serenity and natural beauty of Japan's rural and mountain areas, we think players will be blown away by the open world of Japan that we have built.

"And while we are not necessarily trying to recreate Japan and its environments like for like, our goal has always been to capture the country's unique cultural essence and present it back in the most Horizon way possible."

A major aspect of recreating Japan has been the introduction of changing seasons, something Arceta cites as integral to portraying the country both aesthetically and culturally.

"For Japan, seasonal changes have a dramatic impact on the landscape and playable world, but also hold a deeper cultural meaning for the country and its culture."

Cultural consultant Kyoko Yamashita added to this, explaining that, "The team has also been able to build a system where seasonal changes truly inform the world – how spring, summer, autumn and winters subtly shift tone, activity and sound."

Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to launch in 2026 on Xbox Series X/S and PC, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.