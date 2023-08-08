The Break the Curse update brings with it a new event that runs until 25 August and adds the latest manga/anime crossover into the battle royale mode. Alongside this, a new competitive cup competition has begun.

Read on for the full list of Fortnite update v25.30 patch notes across both battle royale and Save the World to see everything that’s been added and changed.

The new Fortnite update v25.30 is live and it has added the Jujutsu Kaisen crossover event into the battle royale game.

In Battle Royale, from now up until 25 August, you can complete Break the Curse quests and challenges to earn Cursed Energy. Earn more Cursed Energy to unlock more rewards. It’s essentially a mini battle pass with a free and premium track.

The final reward of the free track is the Shadow Play: Toad Emote. Those who purchase the premium reward track for 1,000 V-Bucks, meanwhile, will be awarded immediately with the Streetwear Yuji Itadori outfit. The final reward is the Yuji Itadori outfit, which features Yuji’s Jujutsu High uniform.

There are five lots of quests to complete to level up through the free and/or premium Break the Curse reward tracks. The first batch is live now, the second is going live on 10 August, the third on 15 August, and the final two lots of quests will be live from 17 August up until 25 August.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Cup, meanwhile, is a competitive Duos Zero Build tournament that’s due to take place on 11 August, and if you’re in the top point-earning players in your region you’ll earn the Good Boy Kon emoticon. Earn eight points and you unlock Yuji’s Training spray. Get three eliminations and you’ll unlock the Gojo’s Eye emoticon.

Following the update you can purchase the Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo skins from the in-game Item Shop, too.

If you head on over to Save the World, the new update brings with it the new Raptor Wrangler questline. Complete it to unlock the new Prickly Patroller Ramirez Hero and Primal weapon set.

The full list of Fortnite Battle Royale update v25.30 patch notes is as follows (courtesy of Epic Games):

The same cursed energy that dominates the world of Jujutsu Kaisen has taken over the Battle Royale Island. Harness and wield this energy in Fortnite’s Break the Curse, running 'til August 25, 2023, at 2 AM ET!

Destroy Cursed Llamas to learn cursed techniques. While using these techniques and battling in other ways, complete Break the Curse! Quests for cosmetic and level up rewards in the free reward track, including the Shadow Play: Toad Emote.

Want more rewards as you complete the Quests of each jujutsu sorcerer grade? Purchase the Premium Reward Track upgrade for an extra layer of rewards, including the Yuji Itadori Outfit. (Receive the Streetwear Yuji Itadori Outfit upon purchasing the Premium Reward Track upgrade.) Also, compete in the Jujutsu Kaisen Cup on August 11 for an opportunity to earn a special Spray and Emoticons based on Jujutsu Kaisen.

Yuji isn’t the only Jujutsu High sorcerer debuting in Fortnite — the Outfits for Yuji’s classmates Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki, and teacher Satoru Gojo, are available in the Item Shop starting now! Get more info on Break the Curse! below.

Learn from Llamas: Cursed Techniques

Cursed Llamas are roaming on the Island — break one and it’ll drop two cursed techniques: Straw Doll Technique and Hollow Technique: Purple.

Straw Doll Technique

The Straw Doll Technique is a swift hammer combo that launches nails filled with cursed energy. Use this technique to help nail in your win!

Hollow Technique: Purple

Often referred to as just “Purple,” this cursed technique is a secret combination of cursed techniques that erases buildings in its path and deals damage over time to enemies.

Break the Curse! Quests

Completing Break the Curse! Quests will earn you Cursed Energy. There are Break the Curse! Quests for battling on the Battle Royale Island and earning XP in creator-made islands. The more Cursed Energy you earn, the more in-game rewards you’ll unlock! Navigate to the Break the Curse! tab in the Lobby to keep track of your Cursed Energy and remaining rewards.

On this screen, you’ll notice the free reward track and the Premium Reward Track upgrade which is unlockable for a fee. The free reward track contains 11 unlockable rewards, including the Shadow Play: Toad Emote as the final reward.

If you purchase the Premium Reward Track upgrade, you’ll unlock extra rewards as you unlock rewards in the free reward track (without having to complete additional Quests). The Premium Reward Track upgrade is purchasable for 1,000 V-Bucks and contains 11 unlockable rewards. Upon purchasing the Premium Reward Track upgrade, you’ll automatically receive the Streetwear Yuji Itadori Outfit.

The final reward of the Premium Reward Track upgrade is the Yuji Itadori Outfit, featuring Yuji’s Jujutsu High uniform.

Go Up in the Grades

The Break the Curse! Quests start at the Grade 4 level of Jujutsu High standards, and will progress up to the Special Grade level! Each grade level’s Quests will go live sequentially and be available until August 25 at 2 AM ET:

The Grade 4 Quests are live starting now.

are live starting now. The Grade 3 Quests go live August 10 at 9 AM ET.

go live August 10 at 9 AM ET. The Grade 2 Quests go live August 15 at 9 AM ET.

go live August 15 at 9 AM ET. The Grade 1 Quests and Special Grade Quests go live August 17 at 9 AM ET.

Upon completing a certain number of Quests in a grade, you’ll receive the token for that grade. Get five tokens to unlock the Nue Glider!

Jujutsu Kaisen Cup

Don’t just go up in the grades, go up in the competition too. Taking place on August 11, the Jujutsu Kaisen Cup is a Duos Zero Build tournament where you can compete to be among the top point-earning players in your region, unlocking the Good Boy Kon Emoticon.

If your duo gets three eliminations in the tournament, your jujutsu sorcery skills will be rewarded with the Gojo's Eye Emoticon. Also, all players who earn at least eight points will earn the Yuji's Training Spray!

Competitors can play up to ten matches within their region’s three-hour time window, and the specific event timing for each region can be found in the “Compete” tab in-game. (Remember: Once a player participates in a region in any competitive event during Chapter 4 Season 3, they will be locked to that region for any subsequent session for that event, and all sessions for future events in the Season.) Scoring will follow the format below:

Match Placement

Victory Royale: 65 Points

2nd: 56 Points

3rd: 52 Points

4th: 48 Points

5th: 44 Points

6th: 40 Points

7th: 38 Points

8th: 36 Points

9th: 34 Points

10th: 32 Points

11th: 30 Points

12th: 28 Points

13th: 26 Points

14th: 24 Points

15th: 22 Points

16th: 20 Points

17th: 18 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 14 Points

20th: 12 Points

21st: 10 Points

22nd: 8 Points

23rd: 6 Points

24th: 4 Points

25th: 2 Points

Each Elimination

2 Points

Mid-Match Objectives

Team opens a Vault: 3 points

Team captures the Rift Loot Island POI: 5 points

Among other requirements, players must have Two-Factor Authentication enabled and verified on their Epic account, be at Account Level 15 or above (you can find your Account Level in Fortnite’s “Career” tab), and be at Bronze rank or above in Ranked Zero Build to participate. Players with Cabined Accounts are not eligible to participate in the Jujutsu Kaisen Cup. For full details and eligibility requirements, please see the Jujutsu Kaisen Cup Official Rules.

Jujutsu High Assembly: Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo in the Item Shop

Yuji Itadori’s peers — and teacher — join him in Fortnite. Three new Outfits are available in the Item Shop starting now!

Megumi Fushiguro

Nobara Kugisaki

Satoru Gojo

Competitive Notes

Cursed Llamas, Straw Doll Technique, and Hollow Technique: Purple are not included in tournaments (with the exception of the Jujutsu Kaisen Cup).

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players may have experienced reduced render distance since v25.20.

Fixed an issue where players may have been visually presented their Ranked Battle Royale rank even after switching to Ranked Zero Build.

The full list of Fortnite Save the World update v25.30 patch notes is as follows (courtesy of Epic Games):

The v25.30 update brings the Raptor Wrangler questline. Does this mean what you think it means? Yes, raptor riding is now in Save the World! Complete this questline to unlock the new Hero Prickly Patroller Ramirez, as well as a weapon in the new Primal weapon set.

Raptor Riding

Wrangling a raptor sounds fun… but what do you do once you’ve captured one? Jump on for one heck of a ride, as now you can ride raptors in Save the World! Hold on, though, because while riding a raptor you’ll have the ability to perform extraordinarily high jumps.

New Hero and Weapons

Tip your caps and watch your fingers: Prickly Patroller Ramirez makes her debut in Save the World! Complete the new Raptor Wrangler questline — available from August 9 to September 5, 2023 — to earn the Prickly Patroller Ramirez Hero and the new Primal Shotgun.

Raptor Wrangler Questline

Complete the following questline to unlock Prickly Patroller Ramirez and the Primal Shotgun:

Don't Bite the Band That Tames: Show that you are the ultimate raptor wrangler by taming two raptors. Raptor Rodeo: Prove you’re a real raptor riding pro by traveling 1000m on raptor-back. Ricochet Ranger: Eliminate 50 Husks while riding any wildlife to prove your mounted combat skills!

Prickly Patroller Ramirez

Standard Perk: Prickly Enemies that land melee attacks take 10 base damage.

Commander Perk: Prickly+ Enemies that land melee attacks take 15 base damage plus an additional 5 base damage per second for 3 seconds.



Primal Weapon Set

The Primal Shotgun is part of the new Primal weapon set. The Primal Pistol, Primal SMG, and Primal Rifle that are also in the set will rotate into the Event Store each week starting August 9.

Primal Shotgun - Available from Completing Raptor Wrangler Questline

What's better than a burst shotgun? One with a drum magazine!

Primal Pistol - Available in the Event Store Starting August 9 at 8 PM ET

Can you maintain your accuracy with this burst pistol with a wild kick?

Primal SMG - Available in the Event Store Starting August 16 at 8 PM ET

Ammo is designed to be used or wasted, with this wild-firing submachine gun.

Primal Rifle - Available in the Event Store Starting August 23 at 8 PM ET

Lock and load with this high-capacity, wild-firing rifle.

Primal Weapon Perks

This Perk is intrinsic to all Primal Weapons:

While a Primal weapon is held, wildlife will not attack you unless provoked. Known Issue: If you attack an animal, all animals of that type will attack for the remainder of the mission. We’re working on a fix for this, so that only the animal you hurt and pack members in the immediate vicinity will turn on you.… and they feature a new set of Core Perks:

The weapon will deal +30% bonus damage to targets above 85% Health.

bonus damage to targets above Health. Eliminating a Mist Monster using a Primal weapon activates Frenzy, giving the player and their tamed pet 25% bonus move speed and attack speed for 12 seconds.

bonus move speed and attack speed for seconds. Eliminating 5 enemies in 4 seconds using a Primal weapon activates Frenzy, giving the player and their tamed pet 25% bonus move speed and attack speed for 5 seconds.

Escort Cloaked Star and Quinn

Blasted Badland’s Hit the Road questline continues!

Keep on Hittin’ the Road in the next weekly Quest, available from August 9 at 8 PM ET to August 16 at 8 PM ET. Escort Cloaked Star in this Quest and earn the Thunder Thora Hero as a reward!

The next Hit the Road Quest? Available from August 16 at 8pm to August 23 at 8pm, escort Quinn to earn Gold, Tickets, and a Loading Screen.

Event and Weekly Store

Redline Ramirez - August 16 at 8 PM ET

Standard Perk: Quick Scope Increases Sniper damage by 17%.

Commander Perk: Quick Scope+ Increases Sniper damage by 17% and fire rate by 45% .



Tactical Assault Sledgehammer - August 23 at 8 PM ET

Standard Perk: Assault Crit Damage Increases Assault Rifle and SMG critical damage by 75% .

Commander Perk: Assault Crit Damage+ Increases Assault Rifle and SMG critical damage by 225%



Surround Pound - August 9 at 8 PM ET

A hammer with capable attack speed and excellent impact. Smash the ground with its Bass Drop ability to create a series of sonic pulses that damage and knock back enemies.

Bug Fixes

A number of Save the World bug fixes were included in the Fortnite v25.30 update, including:

Fixed an issue with the Storm Shield console that prevented players from seeing the user interface and menu on PC and Console.

Fixed an issue with the Back button and ESC buttons would not function properly in some menus like Batch Recycling.

