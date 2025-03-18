The young content creator is receiving his own skin, and we're here to let you know when it comes out and how you can get it.

The Clix Icon skin will be released in Fortnite at 1am GMT on 23rd March 2025.

In addition to cosmetics, there will be a few extra Clix-inspired additions to the game.

A new island – Clix Tycoon – will be added on 20th March, providing players with the chance to develop a career as a young content creator, growing your followers over time.

On top of that, Clix has worked with Creator Corps to make a new Red vs Blue island which will be available from 21st March.

Alongside all of this, a new tournament will be taking place in Fortnite on 22nd March – the Clix Icon Cup.

Players can take part in the event via the "Compete" tab in-game for the chance to win the Clix Bundle or Sparx outfit, and players who earn eight points or more will get the Dr3amin Spray.

How to get the Clix Icon skin in Fortnite

The Clix Icon skin will be available to purchase from the Item Shop once it releases.

The skin will come in two styles: one in a suit, and one in a t-shirt and pyjamas.

Both styles also come with additional customisation options such as toggling Clix's glasses and wearing a bunny mask.

The Clix Outfit will be available on its own, or as part of a bundle which includes the Clix Bear Back Bling, Chain Linx Wrap, Soggy Snap Emote, Clix Groove Emote, 2-Ply TP Hammer Pickaxe and Clixy Keys Back Bling.

Clix's personal favourite skin, Sparkplug, is also getting a unique Outfit themed around the Clix Outfit which will be added the the Item Shop at the same time.

