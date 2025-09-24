We've put together a quick guide to tell you how to move the goalkeeper in FC 26 so you can position your goalie more effectively and keep more shots out.

How to move the keeper in FC 26

There are two ways you can manually move your goalkeeper in FC 26, both of which apply to any game mode in which your goalkeeper is AI-controlled.

Here are both ways:

Holding triangle / Y when you are not in possession will pull the keeper out of the goal and make them run directly towards the ball. This is especially useful to close down space in a one-on-one, but going too early can leave you at risk of being chipped

and make them run directly towards the ball. This is especially useful to close down space in a one-on-one, but going too early can leave you at risk of being chipped You can also move your keeper around more specifically by pressing down the right analogue stick and moving it around to move the keeper in the direction you want him to move, just like regular players. This method can almost guarantee a save if you correctly guess which way your opponent is going to shoot, but can guarantee them an open goal if you get it wrong.

Both of these methods certainly have their pros and cons, and which one you should use depends on the situation.

That being said, they're both better than just leaving your keeper on their line all the time, so you should take the time to learn both of these methods, and eventually you'll get a feel for when the best time to use each one is.

