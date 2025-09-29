So, we've put together a quick run-down of the best English players in every position in FC 26 for you to peruse at your leisure!

FC 26 English players: Highest-rated English players in every position

Jude Bellingham is the best English player in FC 26. EA Sports

Over the last decade or so, England has produced some of the best talent in world football in both the men's and women's game.

If you're looking to level up your team with a few Three Lions or Lionesses stars, here are the top 10 highest-rated English players in FC 26:

Jude Bellingham | 90 | CAM, CM | Real Madrid

| 90 | CAM, CM | Real Madrid Alessia Russo | 89 | ST, CAM, CM | Arsenal

| 89 | ST, CAM, CM | Arsenal Harry Kane | 89 | ST | Bayern Munich

| 89 | ST | Bayern Munich Bukayo Saka | 88 | RW, RM | Arsenal

| 88 | RW, RM | Arsenal Cole Palmer | 87 | CAM, RM, ST | Chelsea

| 87 | CAM, RM, ST | Chelsea Lauren Hemp | 87 | LW, LM | Manchester City

| 87 | LW, LM | Manchester City Chloe Kelly | 87 | RM, RW | Arsenal

| 87 | RM, RW | Arsenal Leah Williamson | 87 | CB, CDM | Arsenal

| 87 | CB, CDM | Arsenal Beth Mead | 87 | RM, RW | Arsenal

| 87 | RM, RW | Arsenal Declan Rice | 87 | CDM, CM | Arsenal

That's the overall top 10, but if you want to get a bit more specific, then you can read on for a look at the top 10 English players in every position!

Best English strikers in FC 26

Alessia Russo is the joint-best English striker in FC 26. EA Sports

Here is a list of the best English STs in FC 26:

Alessia Russo | 89 | ST, CAM, CM | Arsenal

| 89 | ST, CAM, CM | Arsenal Harry Kane | 89 | ST | Bayern Munich

| 89 | ST | Bayern Munich Ollie Watkins | 84 | ST | Aston Villa

| 84 | ST | Aston Villa Bethany England | 82 | ST | Tottenham

| 82 | ST | Tottenham Nikita Parris | 82 | ST, RM, RW | London City Lionesses

| 82 | ST, RM, RW | London City Lionesses Rachel Daly | 81 | ST, CAM, CM | Aston Villa

| 81 | ST, CAM, CM | Aston Villa Ivan Toney | 81| ST | Al-Ahli

| 81| ST | Al-Ahli Dominic Solanke | 80 | ST | Tottenham

| 80 | ST | Tottenham Agnes Beever-Jones | 78 | ST, LM, LW | Chelsea

| 78 | ST, LM, LW | Chelsea Ebony Salmon | 78 | ST, LM, CAM | Aston Villa

Best English wingers in FC 26

Bukayo Saka is the best English winger in FC 26. EA Sports

Here is a list of the best English wingers in FC 26:

Bukayo Saka | 88 | RW, RM | Arsenal

| 88 | RW, RM | Arsenal Lauren Hemp | 87 | LW, LM | Manchester City

| 87 | LW, LM | Manchester City Chloe Kelly | 87 | RM, RW | Arsenal

| 87 | RM, RW | Arsenal Beth Mead | 87 | RM, RW | Arsenal

| 87 | RM, RW | Arsenal Lauren James | 85 | RM, CAM, RW | Chelsea

| 85 | RM, CAM, RW | Chelsea Phil Foden | 85 | RW, CM, LW, RM | Manchester City

| 85 | RW, CM, LW, RM | Manchester City Anthony Gordon | 83 | LW, RW, LM | Newcastle

| 83 | LW, RW, LM | Newcastle Jarrod Bowen | 83 | RM, ST, RW | West Ham

| 83 | RM, ST, RW | West Ham Leah Galton | 82 | LM, CAM, LW

| 82 | LM, CAM, LW Mason Greenwood | 82 | RM, CAM, RW | Marseille

Best English midfielders in FC 26

Cole Palmer ranks only behind Jude Bellingham as the best English midfielder in FC 26. EA Sports

We've included all the midfield positions – CDM, CM and CAM – into one list, to make things a bit easier.

Here are the best English midfielders in FC 26:

Jude Bellingham | 90 | CAM, CM | Real Madrid

| 90 | CAM, CM | Real Madrid Cole Palmer | 87 | CAM, RM, ST | Chelsea

| 87 | CAM, RM, ST | Chelsea Declan Rice | 87 | CDM, CM | Arsenal

| 87 | CDM, CM | Arsenal Ella Toone | 85 | CAM, CM | Manchester United

| 85 | CAM, CM | Manchester United Georgia Stanway | 85 | CDM | Bayern Munich

| 85 | CDM | Bayern Munich Keira Walsh | 85 | CDM, CM | Chelsea

| 85 | CDM, CM | Chelsea James Maddison | 84 | CM, CAM | Tottenham

| 84 | CM, CAM | Tottenham Eberechi Eze | 83 | CAM, LW, ST | Arsenal

| 83 | CAM, LW, ST | Arsenal Fran Kirby | 83 | CAM, RW, CM | Brighton

| 83 | CAM, RW, CM | Brighton Morgan Rogers | 82 | CAM, RM, LM CM | Aston Villa

| 82 | CAM, RM, LM CM | Aston Villa Morgan Gibbs-White | 82 | CAM, ST | Nottingham Forest

| 82 | CAM, ST | Nottingham Forest Jess Park | 81 | CM, RW, RM | Manchester United

| 81 | CM, RW, RM | Manchester United Katie Zelem | 81 | CM, CAM, LM | London City Lionesses

| 81 | CM, CAM, LM | London City Lionesses Elliot Anderson | 80 | CDM, CM | Nottingham Forest

| 80 | CDM, CM | Nottingham Forest Ruben Loftus-Cheek | 80 | CM, CAM | Milano FC (AC Milan)

Best English full-backs in FC 26

Lucy Bronze is the best English full-back in FC 26. EA Sports

Here are the best English LBs and RBs in FC 26:

Lucy Bronze | 87 | RB, RM | Chelsea

| 87 | RB, RM | Chelsea Trent Alexander-Arnold | 86 | RB, RM | Real Madrid

| 86 | RB, RM | Real Madrid Benjamin White | 83 | RB | 83 | Arsenal

| 83 | RB | 83 | Arsenal Ashleigh Neville | 81 | RB, LB, LM, RM | Tottenham

| 81 | RB, LB, LM, RM | Tottenham Niamh Charles | 81 | LB, RM, RB, LM | Chelsea

| 81 | LB, RM, RB, LM | Chelsea Hannah Blundell | 81 | LB, RB | Manchester United

| 81 | LB, RB | Manchester United Reece James | 81 | RB | Chelsea

| 81 | RB | Chelsea Lewis Hall | 80 | LB | Newcastle

| 80 | LB | Newcastle Tino Livramento | 80 | RB, LB, RM | Newcastle

| 80 | RB, LB, RM | Newcastle Kieran Trippier | 80 | RB, RM | Newcastle

Best English centre-backs in FC 26

Leah Williamson is the joint-best English centre-back in FC 26. EA Sports

Here are the best English CBs in FC 26:

Leah Williamson | 87 | CB, CDM | Arsenal

| 87 | CB, CDM | Arsenal Millie Bright | 87 | CB | Chelsea

| 87 | CB | Chelsea Maya Le Tissier | 84 | CB, RB | Manchester United

| 84 | CB, RB | Manchester United Alex Greenwood | 84 | CB, LB, LM | Manchester City

| 84 | CB, LB, LM | Manchester City Millie Turner | 82 | CB, CDM | Manchester United

| 82 | CB, CDM | Manchester United Marc Guéhi | 82 | CB | Crystal Palace

| 82 | CB | Crystal Palace Ezri Konsa | 82 | CB, RB, RM | Aston Villa

| 82 | CB, RB, RM | Aston Villa John Stones | 82 | CB, RB | Manchester City

| 82 | CB, RB | Manchester City Fikayo Tomori | 81 | CB | Milano FC (AC Milan)

| 81 | CB | Milano FC (AC Milan) Lotte Wubben-Moy | 80 | CB | Arsenal

Best English goalkeepers in FC 26

Hannah Hampton is one of three 84-rated English goalkeepers in FC 26. EA Sports

Lastly, here are the best English GKs in FC 26:

Hannah Hampton | 84 | GK | Chelsea

| 84 | GK | Chelsea Mary Earps | 84 | GK | Paris Saint-Germain

| 84 | GK | Paris Saint-Germain Jordan Pickford | 84 | GK | Everton

| 84 | GK | Everton Anna Moorhouse | 81 | GK | Orlando Pride

| 81 | GK | Orlando Pride Dean Henderson | 81 | GK | Crystal Palace

| 81 | GK | Crystal Palace Nick Pope | 81 | GK | Newcastle

| 81 | GK | Newcastle Khiara Keating | 80 | GK | Manchester City

| 80 | GK | Manchester City Ellie Roebuck | 78 | GK | Aston Villa

| 78 | GK | Aston Villa Aaron Ramsdale | 77 | GK | Newcastle (on loan from Arsenal)

| 77 | GK | Newcastle (on loan from Arsenal) James Trafford | 76 | GK | Manchester City

