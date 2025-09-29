With the Premier League being one of the biggest leagues in the world, and a pretty decent national team, you may be wondering who the best English players are in FC 26.

Whether you're looking to sign a few big names in Career More, or are after some extra chemistry in Ultimate Team, you can't go wrong with some of the names on this list.

So, we've put together a quick run-down of the best English players in every position in FC 26 for you to peruse at your leisure!

FC 26 English players: Highest-rated English players in every position

Jude Bellingham dribbling the ball for England in FC 26.
Jude Bellingham is the best English player in FC 26. EA Sports

Over the last decade or so, England has produced some of the best talent in world football in both the men's and women's game.

If you're looking to level up your team with a few Three Lions or Lionesses stars, here are the top 10 highest-rated English players in FC 26:

  • Jude Bellingham | 90 | CAM, CM | Real Madrid
  • Alessia Russo | 89 | ST, CAM, CM | Arsenal
  • Harry Kane | 89 | ST | Bayern Munich
  • Bukayo Saka | 88 | RW, RM | Arsenal
  • Cole Palmer | 87 | CAM, RM, ST | Chelsea
  • Lauren Hemp | 87 | LW, LM | Manchester City
  • Chloe Kelly | 87 | RM, RW | Arsenal
  • Leah Williamson | 87 | CB, CDM | Arsenal
  • Beth Mead | 87 | RM, RW | Arsenal
  • Declan Rice | 87 | CDM, CM | Arsenal

That's the overall top 10, but if you want to get a bit more specific, then you can read on for a look at the top 10 English players in every position!

Best English strikers in FC 26

Alessia Russo running onto a pass for England in FC 26.
Alessia Russo is the joint-best English striker in FC 26. EA Sports

Here is a list of the best English STs in FC 26:

  • Alessia Russo | 89 | ST, CAM, CM | Arsenal
  • Harry Kane | 89 | ST | Bayern Munich
  • Ollie Watkins | 84 | ST | Aston Villa
  • Bethany England | 82 | ST | Tottenham
  • Nikita Parris | 82 | ST, RM, RW | London City Lionesses
  • Rachel Daly | 81 | ST, CAM, CM | Aston Villa
  • Ivan Toney | 81| ST | Al-Ahli
  • Dominic Solanke | 80 | ST | Tottenham
  • Agnes Beever-Jones | 78 | ST, LM, LW | Chelsea
  • Ebony Salmon | 78 | ST, LM, CAM | Aston Villa

Best English wingers in FC 26

Bukayo Saka striking a ball for England in FC 26.
Bukayo Saka is the best English winger in FC 26. EA Sports

Here is a list of the best English wingers in FC 26:

  • Bukayo Saka | 88 | RW, RM | Arsenal
  • Lauren Hemp | 87 | LW, LM | Manchester City
  • Chloe Kelly | 87 | RM, RW | Arsenal
  • Beth Mead | 87 | RM, RW | Arsenal
  • Lauren James | 85 | RM, CAM, RW | Chelsea
  • Phil Foden | 85 | RW, CM, LW, RM | Manchester City
  • Anthony Gordon | 83 | LW, RW, LM | Newcastle
  • Jarrod Bowen | 83 | RM, ST, RW | West Ham
  • Leah Galton | 82 | LM, CAM, LW
  • Mason Greenwood | 82 | RM, CAM, RW | Marseille

Best English midfielders in FC 26

Cole Palmer dribbling the ball for England in FC 26.
Cole Palmer ranks only behind Jude Bellingham as the best English midfielder in FC 26. EA Sports

We've included all the midfield positions – CDM, CM and CAM – into one list, to make things a bit easier.

Here are the best English midfielders in FC 26:

  • Jude Bellingham | 90 | CAM, CM | Real Madrid
  • Cole Palmer | 87 | CAM, RM, ST | Chelsea
  • Declan Rice | 87 | CDM, CM | Arsenal
  • Ella Toone | 85 | CAM, CM | Manchester United
  • Georgia Stanway | 85 | CDM | Bayern Munich
  • Keira Walsh | 85 | CDM, CM | Chelsea
  • James Maddison | 84 | CM, CAM | Tottenham
  • Eberechi Eze | 83 | CAM, LW, ST | Arsenal
  • Fran Kirby | 83 | CAM, RW, CM | Brighton
  • Morgan Rogers | 82 | CAM, RM, LM CM | Aston Villa
  • Morgan Gibbs-White | 82 | CAM, ST | Nottingham Forest
  • Jess Park | 81 | CM, RW, RM | Manchester United
  • Katie Zelem | 81 | CM, CAM, LM | London City Lionesses
  • Elliot Anderson | 80 | CDM, CM | Nottingham Forest
  • Ruben Loftus-Cheek | 80 | CM, CAM | Milano FC (AC Milan)

Best English full-backs in FC 26

Lucy Bronze preparing to strike the ball for England in FC 26.
Lucy Bronze is the best English full-back in FC 26. EA Sports

Here are the best English LBs and RBs in FC 26:

  • Lucy Bronze | 87 | RB, RM | Chelsea
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold | 86 | RB, RM | Real Madrid
  • Benjamin White | 83 | RB | 83 | Arsenal
  • Ashleigh Neville | 81 | RB, LB, LM, RM | Tottenham
  • Niamh Charles | 81 | LB, RM, RB, LM | Chelsea
  • Hannah Blundell | 81 | LB, RB | Manchester United
  • Reece James | 81 | RB | Chelsea
  • Lewis Hall | 80 | LB | Newcastle
  • Tino Livramento | 80 | RB, LB, RM | Newcastle
  • Kieran Trippier | 80 | RB, RM | Newcastle

Best English centre-backs in FC 26

Leah Williamson jogging on the pitch for England in FC 26.
Leah Williamson is the joint-best English centre-back in FC 26. EA Sports

Here are the best English CBs in FC 26:

  • Leah Williamson | 87 | CB, CDM | Arsenal
  • Millie Bright | 87 | CB | Chelsea
  • Maya Le Tissier | 84 | CB, RB | Manchester United
  • Alex Greenwood | 84 | CB, LB, LM | Manchester City
  • Millie Turner | 82 | CB, CDM | Manchester United
  • Marc Guéhi | 82 | CB | Crystal Palace
  • Ezri Konsa | 82 | CB, RB, RM | Aston Villa
  • John Stones | 82 | CB, RB | Manchester City
  • Fikayo Tomori | 81 | CB | Milano FC (AC Milan)
  • Lotte Wubben-Moy | 80 | CB | Arsenal

Best English goalkeepers in FC 26

Hannah Hampton adjusting her goalkeeper gloves in an England match in FC 26.
Hannah Hampton is one of three 84-rated English goalkeepers in FC 26. EA Sports

Lastly, here are the best English GKs in FC 26:

  • Hannah Hampton | 84 | GK | Chelsea
  • Mary Earps | 84 | GK | Paris Saint-Germain
  • Jordan Pickford | 84 | GK | Everton
  • Anna Moorhouse | 81 | GK | Orlando Pride
  • Dean Henderson | 81 | GK | Crystal Palace
  • Nick Pope | 81 | GK | Newcastle
  • Khiara Keating | 80 | GK | Manchester City
  • Ellie Roebuck | 78 | GK | Aston Villa
  • Aaron Ramsdale | 77 | GK | Newcastle (on loan from Arsenal)
  • James Trafford | 76 | GK | Manchester City
Alex RaisbeckGaming writer
