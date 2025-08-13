And while the most recent main entry, Far Cry 6, was not particularly successful with critics nor players, the series as a whole has proven a tremendous success for Ubisoft.

According to reports, Ubisoft accidentally revealed the existence of a TV adaptation on Sunday before quickly deleting it, although it was not long before screenshots of the announcement had made their way to Reddit, though these posts have now also been deleted.

According to the now-deleted post, it will be an anthology series with each season featuring "a new world with a different cast of characters following the video game franchise's signature standalone storytelling format".

On the production side of things, the show will reportedly be helmed by and star It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator and actor Rob Mac, alongside Fargo creator Noah Hawley, who will take on the role of showrunner.

Rob Mac, of course, is also known for Welcome to Wrexham and Mythic Quest, the latter of which had a gaming connection as well.

If this report is true, it would be the second Ubisoft property this year to receive a TV adaptation, with an Assassin's Creed show confirmed last month.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Ubisoft for comment.

As for the future of Far Cry in the gaming world, it was last reported in 2023 that both Far Cry 7 and a new Far Cry multiplayer title were in the works at Ubisoft, but with no confirmation on either front in the two years since, it looks like we might have to make do with a TV show for now.

