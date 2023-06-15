As well at the story though, of course you'll have the option to compete as your favourite real life driver. And with this title being the only official licensed Formula One game, you can be sure that all the drivers' stats are close to reality.

F1 23 is out tomorrow, and we can't wait to put pedal to the metal and soar around the multitude of tracks available. What's great about this title is the return of the story campaign Braking Point 2, which is set in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

But who has the best stats in the game? Before you start competing, check out our list of driver stats below. Remember, pick the driver who suits your driving style! While their overall score is a good indicator, don't forget to consider the other stats.

F1 23 driver ratings: Best drivers & stats revealed

We've listed the drivers in order of their overall score from best to worst. However, bear in mind the other stats we're including. The numbers to the right of their names are the following in order: experience, race craft, awareness, pace, and finally their overall score.

Max Verstappen - 84, 97, 85, 95, 94

- 84, 97, 85, 95, Lewis Hamilton - 97, 94, 94, 90, 92

- 97, 94, 94, 90, Fernando Alonso - 99, 92, 78, 93, 92

- 99, 92, 78, 93, Charles Leclerc - 77, 92, 85, 90, 89

- 77, 92, 85, 90, Sergio Perez - 91, 93, 86, 87, 89

- 91, 93, 86, 87, Lando Norris - 76, 91, 79, 91, 89

- 76, 91, 79, 91, Carlos Sainz - 84, 92, 81, 87, 88

- 84, 92, 81, 87, George Russell - 76, 87, 83, 91, 88

- 76, 87, 83, 91, Valtteri Bottas - 88, 86, 97, 86, 87

- 88, 86, 97, 86, Esteban Ocon - 77, 92, 76, 86, 86

- 77, 92, 76, 86, Pierre Gasly - 78, 89, 76, 85, 85

- 78, 89, 76, 85, Lance Stroll - 79, 91, 78, 81, 84

- 79, 91, 78, 81, Alexander Albon - 75, 81, 78, 86, 83

- 75, 81, 78, 86, Yuki Tsunoda - 69, 79, 75, 87, 83

- 69, 79, 75, 87, Kevin Magnussen - 81, 79, 85, 82, 81

- 81, 79, 85, 82, Nico Hulkenberg - 86, 79, 81, 80, 80

- 86, 79, 81, 80, Zhou Guanyu - 63, 78, 74, 81, 78

- 63, 78, 74, 81, Oscar Piastri - 48, 73, 79, 77, 74

- 48, 73, 79, 77, Nyck de Vries - 50, 84, 75, 67, 71

- 50, 84, 75, 67, Logan Sargeant - 48, 84, 75, 67, 71

And that's the full list. We wish you the best of luck in both the story and online competitions!

