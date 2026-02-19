Video game performer and part-time jester extraordinaire Ben Starr is on his way to Fortnite, the actor has confirmed.

It's been a rather spectacular few years for Starr, who, after shooting to prominence as Clive in Final Fantasy 16, has gone on to play the likes of Prometheus in Hades 2 and Balatro's Jimbo at various live events.

Now, nearly a year on from perhaps his best role yet as Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Starr is set to join Fortnite's iconic The Seven as The Visitor.

In a post on X, Starr wrote "I'm joining Fortnite as The Visitor. I'm so excited to bring back this iconic member of The Seven. I imagine I'll be very normal about it," alongside an image of him gazing lovingly at The Visitor's in-game model.

This collection of intergalactic heroes typically poke their heads into the game during Live Events, helping put an end to whatever chaotic goings on are threatening the Fortnite world at that time.

Having taken a break from the story in 2022, The Seven were brought back in style during last year's Zero Hour Live Event.

The Visitor himself was first introduced to the game in the first ever Live Event back in 2018, but ceased to exist after being Chromed in Chapter 3 Season 4.

Starr's version of The Visitor is, therefore, a new incarnation, arriving from a separate reality.

Starr joins The Seven alongside plenty of other heavy hitters, including leader The Foundation (Dwayne Johnson), The Paradigm (Brie Larsen), The Scientist (Joel McHale), The Origin (Rahul Kohli), The Order (Laura Bailey) and The Imagined (Cherami Leigh).

The Visitor is set to make his triumphant return to Battle Royale Island in time for the upcoming Live Event, rounding out the current season in preparation of the start of Chapter 7 Season 2.

