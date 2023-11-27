Marvel has designed a striking image for its base card in EA FC 24 showing them in a superhero pose alongside a specially selected superhero name.

On top of this, all UCL/UWCL hero cards will have improved ratings compared to their base items, depending on their memorable European moment. Head below for all the details:

EA

All EA FC 24 UCL hero cards will be added to the game on 27th November 2023.

Anyone who pre-ordered the EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition before 22nd August will unlock one untradable UEFA Champions League Ultimate Team hero player item on the same date.

What is the UK launch time for FC 24 UCL Heroes?

EA has confirmed that all EA FC 24 UCL hero cards will be rolled out at 10:59pm UK time. Any Ultimate Edition pre-orders will gain access to their free pack simultaneously. Once a new update has been applied, the hero pack will likely be found under the 'My Packs' tab.

What cards are confirmed for FC 24 UCL Heroes?

EA

EA has confirmed that 19 heroes will feature in FC 24. The full list of players, their superhero names, positions on the pitch and ratings can be found below:

La Leggenda – Gianluca Vialli, ST, 91

Sureshot – Wesley Sneijder, CAM, 91

El Guerrero – Carlos Tevez, ST, 90

Dynamo – Bixente Lizarazu, LWB, 90

The Wolf – Nadine Kessler, CM, 90

Fast Future – Paulo Futre, LW, 89

Kuningas – Jari Litmanen, CAM, 89

Maestro – Rui Costa, CAM, 89

Agent Macca – Steve McManaman, RM, 89

Kaptain Kompany – Vincent Kompany, CB, 89

Bombardier – Sonia Bompastor, LB, 89

Flashfreeze – Dimitar Berbatov, ST, 88

The Conductor – Tomas Rosicky, CAM, 88

Spellstrike – Giuly, RM, 88

The Accomplished – Alex Scott, RB, 88

King Kanu – Nwankwo Kanu, ST, 87

The Motor – Ramires, CDM, 87

The Arctic Soldier – John Arne Riise, LB, 87

Trickybeas – Demarcus Beasley, LM, 86

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

EA Sports FC 24 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.