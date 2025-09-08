It’s always interesting to see a game returning to a public show like Gamescom even after it has launched. How is that experience for Bylos?

"It's pretty cool," he tells us, "Because, online, you sort of read comments, and there's a lot of negativity, and, you know, people like people love the game, some people hate the game, and they let you know in no uncertain terms, and you kind of remember those things.

"But at Gamescom, I'm meeting a lot of people who have just come up and thanked me for the game and say, like, ‘Hey, I played it for 300 hours’. And, I mean, it's only been out for two months, so that's a lot of time.”

Bylos added: "It's genuinely very touching, people are like, telling me their stories from the game, how they were playing with their friends, and X happened and Y happened, and they get these generated moments that you get from a sandbox, and telling me those stories.

"And then I can bring that back to my team in Oslo, and like, motivate them, and be like, ‘Hey guys, people do actually love this game’. So it's kind of cool. I'm enjoying it. It’s good energy.”

As for the brand new content dropping into the game this week, Bylos told us: "Chapter Two has two parts."

"There’s a free update. So, the main narrative of the game sort of ends on a cliffhanger, and then Chapter Two starts to continue that story. And I kind of see it like chapters in a book or episodes of a TV show. So, every chapter we're going to continue the main story. That'll always be free. And then there's, like, new missions, new random dynamic events. There's a big event that will run in the game for a few weeks.

"And then there's this paid DLC, which is like a new quest line with a series of dungeons the players can do, and all of the rewards are cosmetic. And you also unlock a new vehicle. So, yeah, it's, it's kind of, yeah, that's kind of what the DLC entails.

"And we've been very careful to make sure that, like, there's nothing in the DLC that gives players power or advantage over players who don't buy it. And if you buy the DLC and you play with a friend, you can give them the vehicle from the DLC. Like, they don't have to buy it if they don't have money, or whatever. So again, trying to be a bit generous to people."

As for what that continuation of the narrative will include, Bylos teased: "The end of the main story, there's quite a bit of revelation about your character's background, something that you learn about yourself.

"And then, in the main story continuation, you're kind of trying to figure out certain things. And you go on a bit of an adventure. And you end up going into places that maybe are a bit forbidden, trying to find out certain information about yourself, and that leads to some consequences, that lead to another cliffhanger, because that's how these TV episodes-style things need to end."

Colour us intrigued! To see more of Bylos's insights on the game, including his hopes surrounding the next big-screen movie, check out the full interview below!

Dune: Awakening Chapter Two launches 10th September.

